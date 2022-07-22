by Mauro Marin

22 LUG – Dear Director,

the ACN April 28, 2022 of general medicine regulates primary care with binding rules for Regions and Companies according to the Constitutional Court sentence n.157 / 2019 which reaffirmed the legal nature of the independent and para-subordinate employment relationship of the doctor.

Article 8 establishes a time schedule which provides for the definition within 12 months of Regional Supplementary Agreements, subject to publication within 6 months of regional planning deeds of the monoprofessional activities of Territorial Functional Aggregations (AFT) and multiprofessionals of Complex Primary Care Units (UCCP) , defined as an integral part of the district activities by article 9, paragraph 5.

The activities, budget objectives and performance levels of the UCCP multi-professional organizational form within which AFT doctors operate are an integral part of the district’s territorial activities program and include Initiative Medicine in Annex 1 of the ACN for home monitoring integrated proactive of frail patients with chronic diseases through territorial microteams composed of at least a doctor and district nurse, as required by Ministerial Decree 77/2022. In implementation of Law 189/2012, Article 31 of the ACN establishes the unique role of primary care physician operating in AFT and UCCP, with a choice cycle (GP) and / or hourly (continuity of care), including in the aggregations all the doctors envisaged by the agreement, operating according to an internal function regulation of the AFT which must be drawn up by the Works Council pursuant to Article 12.

The renewal of the AFT representatives must be carried out with an elective procedure decided by the Works Council pursuant to art. 29 paragraphs 12 and 30 of the ACN. Article 32 (optimal relationship and lack of assistance) in paragraph 5 states: “The AFT is the reference organizational structure to be considered for the assessment of care needs”. Therefore it is necessary to review the territorial areas coinciding with the established AFTs. Article 29 paragraph 9 of the new ACN provides that all AFT doctors are connected to each other in the network for the sharing of the digital health records of the patients in order to ensure safe primary care, in accordance with Article 4 of Law 24/2017 on the management of health documentation.

Pursuant to article 8, paragraph 2, letter c), medical AFTs must then be connected via computer systems to the UCCP, without charges for doctors. According to Article 26 of the ACN, the Health Authorities adopt the Company Training Plan (PFA) which must cover 50-70% of the annual training debt of the contracted doctors, with the contribution of the Company Committee pursuant to Article 12 of this Agreement and within the planning of the District pursuant to Article 9, paragraphs 4 and 5.

The Office for Disciplinary Proceedings for Affiliated Personnel is established at company level for more serious complaints, while for less serious complaints the procedure is managed by the District Director. ACN’s regulatory tools to temporarily compensate for the shortage of doctors due to their termination of service are:

A) the temporary increase in the ceiling up to 1800 patients for doctors already affiliated in the assigned territorial area (ACN Article 38);

B) the assignment of temporary appointments (ACN art.37), not attractive to doctors already employed;

C) the registration of patients with affiliated doctors operating in other neighboring territorial areas until their maximum limit is reached (ACN Article 39, paragraph 2);

D) the unification of neighboring territorial areas and AFT having doctors still able to acquire new choices (Article 32);

E) recourse to the SISAC publication procedure of the deficient areas that remain unassigned (Article 34, paragraph 17) and the publication of further notices during the year (Article 34, paragraph 27); the mobile use of doctors with a choice cycle of AFT or doctors working daytime hours to make up for shortages of doctors not otherwise compensated pursuant to Article 32, paragraph 8 of the ACN.

Finally, it is necessary at company level a Regulation of the Department of Territorial Assistance to define the internal organization and the functional interdependencies between different operators operating in the District-led Community Houses according to the Ministerial Decree 77/2022 and the Legislative Decree 502/92 to aim of achieving the common objectives and guaranteeing the assistance and integrated care pathways.

Mauro Marin

Health District Director, Western Friuli Health Authority – Pordenone

July 22, 2022

