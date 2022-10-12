by Marco Cupardo

10 OTT – Dear Director,

Often the General Practitioner is pointed out as the main cause of a high number of so-called improper accesses in PS (the famous White Codes), on this I would like to raise some observations. The use and abuse of the emergency room is partly an all-Italian cultural problem, which can only be solved with a long and tireless work of information and training of the

population.

The problem is considerably overestimated as the Color Code is reviewed and attributed at the exit of the PS often after blood tests, radiological assessments and sometimes even specialist consultations: it is obvious that a chest pain that in the PS has performed ECG, chest X-ray and blood tests with troponin curve all normal results, he is discharged as a white code but it is equally obvious that that type of pain needs a quick diagnosis and that the PS is the preferential place where it can be managed.

A non-negligible number of citizens have not made the choice of the treating doctor or have their own doctor where they reside but not where they work or study.

At least as far as my territorial reality is concerned, it does not seem to me that the data of these “possibly avoidable” accesses have been evaluated from a qualitative point of view: no one has bothered to understand which are the most frequent types of white codes: without a ‘analysis of this type, any proposed or implemented solution risks being pure demagogy.

Another great chapter that I think should come into discussion is appropriateness. Are we sure that the fundamental and priority task of General Medicine is to evaluate emergencies within a few minutes / hours or rather the Core of General Medicine is the management of Chronicity, Complexity and Prevention?

Are we sure that 100 “possibly avoidable” accesses in ED are economically and ethically worth more than a stroke that leaves the patient independent for years and that the General Practitioner can and must, having the time, groped to prevent? But if the energies of General Medicine are used to manage emergencies, how can they manage the rest well?

A patient with an acute, unbearable pain of rapid onset can also be managed by the PS but for a fragile and comorbid patient only his doctor can intercept the needs and criticalities before they lead to acute pain sometimes harbingers of further loss of autonomy.

Likewise, patients with some types of mild to medium-sized malaise should also be educated to wait a few more hours and be managed by their own doctor without expecting everything and immediately.

Perhaps the solution to the problem of so-called improper access in PS is to increase PS staff. educate the population also to wait (for minor symptoms) and leave the most difficult and complex task to the General Practitioner, namely the management of chronicity, fragility and coborbidity.

Dr. Marco Cupardo

Doctor of general medicine

CFSMG Bologna theoretical part coordinator

Member of the Regional Didactic Council for General Medicine

October 10, 2022

