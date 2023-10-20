General meeting of PEG eG: The members support the strategy of their purchasing cooperative

Munich – October 20, 2023:

53rd General Meeting of PEG eG on October 18, 2023:

Members support the supervisory board and executive board Business results are an incentive to expand the company’s pioneering role in the area of ​​sustainability Stabilization of the core business in the areas of purchasing, catering, advice as well as further education and training PEG focuses on growth, increasing purchasing volume and increasing the commitment of its members

With the 53rd general meeting on October 18th in Garching near Munich, PEG eG concluded the 2022 financial year. The year, with its multiple crises (Corona, Ukraine war, price increases in the energy sector), significantly influenced the company’s results compared to the previous year showed no improvement. At the same time, catering management, one of the core areas of PEG eG, developed positively. The purchasing group sees the 2022 business results primarily as an incentive to consistently pursue the 2021 sustainability-focused strategy and to align all of the company’s performance areas with sustainability criteria. “In addition, the PEG wants to further strengthen its attractiveness for its members, particularly through portfolio sharpening, consistent cost management, process optimization and investments in digitalization,” states Michael Schäffler, Board Member for Finance and IT.

Expansion of the core business

The company will continue to see its main focus in the future as stabilizing and expanding its core and service business in purchasing, catering, advice and further training. The company supports these focus areas through, among other things, IT-supported process optimization, cooperation and the further development of personnel skills. Since October 1, 2023, Oliver Kranz, for example, has been responsible for strategic purchasing as an experienced manager. In addition, the PEG Academy team led by Julian-Anselm Bayer has achieved important certifications and state recognition.

PEGreen Consulting for more sustainability in the healthcare system

In the future, all core and service areas will be aligned even more clearly with sustainability criteria. That’s why Christoph Pelizaeus was appointed head of the sustainability consultancy PEGreen Consulting in 2022, who is now supported by a competent team and strategic partners. The PEG is therefore in a position to accompany the entire transformation process, including legally binding measures.

Outlook for 2023

The PEG attributes its future success to three factors in particular: growth, increase in purchasing volume and increased commitment of its members. The chairman of the supervisory board, Ellio Schneider, therefore appeals to the members: “The people who are committed to it are crucial to the success of a cooperative.”

Strengthened by its members, the PEG is consistently following its path, which will remain rocky in 2023: Uncertainties remain due to the hospital reform, new laws, price and interest rate developments, increased war activity, inflation, etc. “At the same time, we see it as our own responsibility to support our member institutions as a reliable partner in these uncertain times,” says Jens Leveringhaus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PEG eG.

About PEG eG

As the first purchasing cooperative for clinics, health and social facilities on the German market, PEG looks back on more than 50 years of experience in the healthcare market. Based in Munich, it has around 650 shareholders and looks after more than 3,200 members, including facilities in the areas of acute, rehabilitation, seniors and nursing care as well as the partial and non-stationary market.

Since the start of the Green Health Initiative in 2021, PEG eG has continuously aligned its actions with sustainability: with know-how in the areas of purchasing, technology, catering and sustainability management as well as further education and training, it supports health and social institutions holistically and from an economic point of view on their way to more environmentally conscious actions and climate neutrality.