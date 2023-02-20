The income of a general practitioner is calculated with the number of patients he treats but it is not the only reference data for calculating his fee. The data that are considered to calculate the salary of the caregiver are, moreover, the years of service and the possible availability during the night. But what is the average salary?

The family doctor’s monthly fees vary and must be calculated individually as the factors influencing the amount are different. Impossible to establish a fixed figure of earnings for all professionals who deal with the health of patients and families. However, you can take an average to get an idea of ​​how much doctors earn.

How much the general practitioner receives per patient

General practitioners have a very precise table from which the fees are calculated starting from the number of patients they treat. Specifically if a treating doctor has less than 500 patients perceives for each of them 70 euros gross; if the patients are more than 500 the fee is reduced to 35 euros gross for each. In the Italian territory there is a maximum limit for each health professional who can add no more than 1,500 patients. So, making a summary calculation, one can think that he can earn up to or more than 7,500 euros per monthgross of course.

Starting from the certainty that every Italian citizen is assigned a general practitioner providing first aid, each doctor has a large number of patients and therefore an adequate salary. The calculation, however, cannot be done only on the number of registered people with a certain doctor. This is because one must also take into account theseniority in service from the professional, from allowance accumulate and from night availability. So how much does a general practitioner make via monthly salary?

Doctor’s average monthly salary, how much does he earn?

Average calculations have been made to understand how much a person earns family doctor and the results are as follows. On average, a attending physician with 1,500 patients dependent, receives a gross salary of 52,000 euros per year. If the practitioner demonstrates that he has more than 10 years of work behind it, the annual fee can reach i 150,000 euros gross.

Among its tasks we find:

preventive activity;

prescription of drugs for therapy established after the visit;

measurement of blood pressure values;

disease diagnosis and patient health education;

carry out vaccinations;

make dressings when necessary;

compilation of certificates of illness and accidents for work with electronic transmission;

availability and availability in the clinic or doctor’s office on pre-established days and times;

compilation and storage of medical records with visits, tests and personal data of patients.

Observing the average salaries it is noted that we are talking about important figures, which are justified by the responsibility and the amount of work of the general practitioner. A profession that takes care of its patients every day by treating them, listening to them and reassuring them about their health conditions.