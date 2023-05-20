Home » General practitioner says goodbye to Cortina, Dr. Lucia Anna Bosco has not found a clinic to move to
Health

by admin
CORTINA (BELLUNO) – Doctor Lucia Anna Bosco is leaving Cortina. She is one of the general practitioners of the Ampezzo community, with 1,850 patients. The Ulss…

CORTINA (BELLUNO) – La Doctor Lucia Anna Bosco leave Cortina. She is one of the general practitioners of the Ampezzo community, with 1,850 patients. There Ulss 1 Dolomites of Belluno has therefore taken steps to guarantee the service, at least temporarily; a new doctor will be placed in the health district, in via Cesare Battisti. «I am sorry for my patients, among whom there are many elderly people, but mine was an obligatory choice, explains Bosco in mid-June I have to leave the premises where I have the surgery and I have not found an alternative. I asked everyone, but to no avail. On January 26, I notified the Municipality and asked for an interview. I met Monica De Mattia, from the junta: she explained to me that the administration doesn’t have suitable premises. I asked the parish priest, the Cooperative, various private individuals, but the real estate agencies say that the approach of the 2026 Games leads to a hoarding of properties, with rising prices”.

THE PREVIOUS
On 8 March there was a meeting with the Ulss, which did not accept the doctor’s requests: «Then they told me that I could not go to the district. I’m happy if they’ve identified that solution now, I’m happy for the population, for my clients. I requested the transfer at the end of March. I’m leaving Cortina in mid-June».

THE COMPANY
The Ulss of Belluno explains, with a note: “Dr. Bosco communicated the personal decision to move to Emilia Romagna, from mid-June. The district management had met the professional, with the intention of supporting her, in an attempt to convince her to stay in the province”. On the maintenance of medical assistance in the town, it is specified: “The district management and the territorial administrative management of the Ulss have sought a solution, to give continuity to primary assistance in Cortina and contacts are underway with interested professionals. Considering that it will be given a provisional assignment, as required by law, the two departments have identified a space, within the Cortina district, which will be suitable, to be used as a doctor’s office and made available to professionals, to support the presence of the doctor in Ampezzo”. From the town hall, the councilor Monica De Mattia confirms: “The administration has understood the needs of Dr. Bosco, but does not have the availability of suitable spaces to host a clinic, especially in the times proposed by the professional”. Mayor Gianluca Lorenzi adds: “I was also contacted by two others, doctors who work in Cortina, with similar problems. Next week I will be in the Region and I will talk about it with the councilor Manuela Lanzarin”.

