The number of beds will remain unchanged, unless the People’s Union ends at the helm of the government. In the face of an almost certain revolution in general and territorial medicine, which instead seems to bring all parties to agreement. The fourth in-depth analysis with which “Health” is bringing to light the intentions of the policy on health issues concerns everything that will have to happen outside the hospitals. That is where the system has been living for some time with the largest leaks brought to light by the pandemic.

Health and healthcare in the programs of political parties by Fabio Di Todaro 07 September 2022



The assistance that is guaranteed on the territory – the set of first-level services which aim to prevent the worsening of a patient’s conditions and avoid resorting to hospital treatment – will almost certainly undergo a revolution. Inevitable, considering the high average age of the population and that more than one in 4 adults in Italy has a chronic disease. It is already foreseen by mission 6 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), which all parties seem willing to carry on as it is. Except, however, not to specify how they intend to solve the main obstacle to the implementation of the program: the shortage of doctors and nurses and the lack of attractiveness of many areas of the South and internal areas of the entire boot.

Let’s see how the parties and coalitions that are candidates to govern Italy in the next five years promise to revolutionize general and territorial medicine.

With the center-right in the government, goodbye to agreements for general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice

The center-right is ready to follow up on what has been requested since the beginning of the pandemic. For Giorgia Meloni of Brothers of Italy, also thanks to “the increase in the life expectancy of patients to be treated in the area”, the time has come for general practitioners to be hired by the national health service. The one who is a candidate to become premier in the event of a victory of the conservative parties believes that the system of conventions – general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice are currently freelancers, paid by the individual ASL on the basis of the services performed and the number of assisted – is overcome by necessity. And that health care companies must be able to “share their activities, including them in the planning of services to citizens in future community homes or in the management of network clinics in disadvantaged areas”. Through general practitioners, according to the Brothers of Italy, it should be possible to “make urgent reservations in hospitals and diagnostic centers”. While white coats, as well as nurses who work in their offices and pharmacists, will have to have access to the electronic health record of each patient. In order to facilitate full knowledge and facilitate prescriptions and adequacy of therapies.

Health, the Gimbe report that compares electoral programs 07 September 2022



Positions that it shares in its entirety Lega, according to which the general practitioners of tomorrow will have to work exclusively within the structures provided for by the NRP: community homes and hospitals. Objective: to favor the transition from a model that places the hospital at the center to that of territorial health. “Thanks also to telemedicine, home care must be implemented everywhere: especially for chronic conditions and for all those diseases related to old age. In the absence of a response, these patients go to hospital or risk facing inappropriate hospitalizations”.

The proposal by Come on Italy, which has evidently left more space on the subject for the other parties in the coalition. “Development of local healthcare and territorial medicine” and “strengthening of predictive medicine” are however objectives also described by the party of Silvio Berlusconi and Noi Moderati, fourth leg of the center-right coalition.

Pandemic management, what’s in the electoral programs by Fabio Di Todaro 08 September 2022



Pd e + Europa: territorial reform and the role of pharmacies

As mentioned, the territorial health reform brings almost everyone to agreement. Just read the program of the Democratic party to confirm this: “We will invest in community homes as a model capable of coming close to the needs of the entire population, with a view to proximity and multidisciplinarity”.

The establishment of these facilities is already foreseen by the NRP: 1,288 throughout Italy, one for every 40-50 thousand inhabitants. Facilities where citizens will be able to find a doctor 24 hours a day, seven days a week, together with nurses (12 hours a day for 7 days) and other professionals: from psychologist to speech therapist, from physiotherapist to dietician.

But not only. In community homes it will also be possible to undergo diagnostic tests (ultrasound, electrocardiogram, spirometry), sampling and vaccinations. And book visits and admissions. To do this, Enrico Letta has promised to strengthen the funding provided through the national health fund. “It is urgent to encourage the presence on the territory of general practitioners and community nurses, first of all ensuring the timely renewal of employment contracts”.

The center-left also foresees the development of service pharmacies, in which it will be (in many areas it already is) possible to access a series of diagnostic tests, “as a structure close to the territorial network in connection with the Community Houses and the network of Italian pharmacies “.

Abortion, what’s in the electoral programs by Fabio Di Todaro 12 September 2022



Emma Bonino (+Europa) supports the need to adapt the model of territorial medicine “from a structural, financial and managerial point of view”. How? Starting from a series of “investments in residential and home care for the frail, elderly, non self-sufficient or disabled people and on new models of community pharmacies”.

An incentive is also foreseen to develop the association model among general practitioners, in order to ensure greater coverage to the population throughout the day and in any case before the takeover of the competence of the continuity of care doctor (former medical guard).

On the left of the PD: Verdi and the Italian Left relaunch the figure of the “sentinel” doctor

The proposal of Verdi and the Italian Left. Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratojanni aim above all to say goodbye to conventions, “by including family doctors, pediatricians of free choice and outpatient specialists in the single contract of the national health service”. But not only. In case of victory in the elections, the first two categories would also be required to make a greater contribution in terms of prevention.

Based on a project already activated by the Italian Association of Doctors for the Environment, the rossoverde alliance aims to establish the figure of “sentinel” doctors. It will be up to them to “identify any clusters of diseases” that may occur among the clients of the same specialist. And if an environmental cause is suspected, “report the observations to the administrative authorities and political decision makers”.

The strengthening of “prevention at the territorial level” is also mentioned in the program Popular Union. The new left-wing formation – which includes among others the Communist Refoundation, Potere al Popolo and DemA – is the only one that emphasizes the “need to increase the number of beds per thousand inhabitants: they are 3.2 in Italy, compared to an average European Union that exceeds 5 “.

For the rest, in the chapter dedicated to health, more space is given to territorial medicine. “It is necessary to immediately double the number of annual grants for the training of general practitioners” and to hire staff in the Usl (among the objectives there is also that of bringing the government of health back to the central level, with the abolition of local health companies to direct dependencies of the Regions) “for an effective relaunch of prevention at the territorial level”, is the promise of the leader, the former mayor of Naples, Luigi Demagistris.

From the Third Pole promises (above all) for the elderly

“Prevention”, “health promotion” and “guarantee of continuity of care” are also the results that – in case of victory – aims to achieve the third pole. For Carlo Calenda (Action) and Matteo Renzi (Italia Viva) “investments are needed in residential and home care for the fragile population, aimed at breaking down existing barriers to access to care attributable to important geographical and social inequalities”.

Health and healthcare in the programs of political parties by Fabio Di Todaro 07 September 2022



As already emerged in the study on the topic of mental health, the coalition of the center aims to respond above all to the needs of the elderly. “Building investments are needed to overcome the logic of institutionalization, with housing models for the elderly population that integrate social and health care”, reads the program on the list.

Calenda and Renzi also aim to review the role of general medicine, “distinguishing basic chronic conditions from those of a specialized nature that will be taken care of in the area by experts from the various health professions”.

5 Star Movement: “Proximity Healthcare under the control of the State”

No reference to the relaunch of general and territorial medicine can be found in the program of 5 Star Movementwhich, like the Popular Union, however, aims to “bring health back into the direct management of the State”: and therefore also the management of local care.

While Italexit, the anti-European movement led by Gianluigi Paragone, promises to “relaunch local healthcare, devastated by the government policies of recent decades”. How this can be done, however, is not described in the programmatic manifesto.

Twitter @fabioditodaro