The Local Health Authority of Ferrara informs that between 30 December 2022 and 9 January 2023 the terminations of the service of various general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice are scheduled, taking into account the reaching of the maximum retirement age, the expiry of the extensions Covid and early termination on a voluntary basis.

Below is the framework of health planning in the area in order to ensure maximum continuity of care and medical assistance for all patients, also the subject of a recent agreement signed by the AUSL and by the organizations of general practitioners, aimed precisely at limiting the difficulty for citizens to have “their own” trusted doctor.

Doctors Claudio CasaroliLuca See them and Rose Buccoliero they cease their office on 31 December, upon expiry of the Covid extension beyond the age of 70, for which no further extensions are currently envisaged.

Doctor Federica also ceased her role on 31 December Mandrake in Poggio Renatico, Dr. Maria Zagni in Portomaggiore and Dr. Domenica Of the Ox in Codigoro, as well as Dr. Francesca Lucky which ceases in Bondeno on 8 January.

The AUSL has already sent the letters to the patients for the relative communication and the contextual invitation to proceed with the change of doctor. The new choice can be made through all the usual channels, i.e. company CUPs, pharmacies authorized to provide a medical exchange service and the Electronic Health Record.

Dr. Alexander Walloons his office ends on 31 December in Longastrino; in this case a temporary substitute was identified, Dr. Marta Pocaterra who receives patients by appointment in the surgery in via Bassa n. 59 in Longastrino by calling 340-2397839. The Company will carry out the mass transfer of the patients, therefore it will not be necessary for them to contact the CUP or the pharmacies. Having identified the replacement only in the last few days, Dr. Walloons will be notified only by SMS and not by ordinary letter.

As for the pediatricians of free choice, Dr. Elena Caneva he ceases to hold office on 31 December in Cento. Parents notified of the termination by letter will have to make a new choice among the pediatricians available through the usual channels (company CUP, pharmacies and ESF).

Also on December 31st, Dr. Aldo Vinattieri it ceases its activity in Ferrara. In this case, a temporary assignment is assigned to Dr. Caneva with the massive transfer of all the patients. The doctor receives young patients by appointment by calling 353-4499270 in the surgery in via Svizzera 26/A in Ferrara.

To guarantee basic assistance to the Ferrara population, the Company is committed to assigning the deficient areas, these are the assigned areas in which the doctors will take up service in the next few days: Portomaggiore, Poggio Renatico, Bondeno, Argenta, Copparo.