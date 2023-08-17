General practitioners are missing. There would be a solution

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci is seriously thinking about doing the right thing. It has been clear for years that one of the reasons for the crisis in general practice, the impossibility of citizens to be assisted 7 days a week in health facilities close to home, to have a family doctor who is always there for them and knows what need, is the fact that general practitioners often work short hours and are not available as much as necessary.

That’s why there are no doctors

Nothing scandalous, according to the agreement they have with the NHS: the studios must remain open for a number of hours linked to the number of patients, a parameter on which their salary is also based. This is what the convention stipulates today. But with these rules, the planned community houses would remain cathedrals in the desert, without doctors to make them work. We are well aware that many family doctors work far more hours than established by the convention, that they are always available and assist rivers of patients, often elderly and complex. But they are not the rule. We all have to thank them because they are the ones who keep the Service going, but they are not the majority. And that’s the problem.

The minister then made it known that things will have to change, that the new general practitioners will be employees of the NHS, on duty 38 hours a week. He did so by accepting the requests of the Regions and Local Health Authorities, besieged by citizens in need of assistance and in need of help because there are no doctors. However, Fimmg, the majority trade union in the category, did not like this (it represents over 50 percent of general practitioners). who reiterated his opposition to family doctors being employees of the NHS.

I wonder if Schillaci is serious

The doubt remains that the Schillaci project is a good image operation, and that there is still nothing concrete. Moreover, Schillaci is well aware that to give substance to the territorial medicine project, already financed with Pnrr money, having employed doctors is essential. But, next to his room in Lungotevere Ripa in Rome, sits the powerful undersecretary Marcello Gemmato, former pharmacist of Terlizzi and very loyal to Meloni, who has repeatedly made it clear that community houses do not seem to him a priority. Who knows: we’ll see.

The convention doesn’t work

What is certain, however, is that not all GPs are against the idea of ​​becoming employees of the ASL. In a letter to Schillaci, the General Practitioners for the Management say they are pleased with his statements, and add: “the reasons supporting the maintenance of the convention, by all its supporters, are always the usual three or four shaky clichés all absolutely belied by the comparison with other European systems where family doctors and paediatricians are employees (Spain and Portugal above all) or that the convention would be the only instrument able to allow the free choice of doctor, to preserve the doctor-patient trust, to guarantee professional autonomy and widespread assistance”. They are right: these are laughable motivations, and it seems really anti-modern to us.

Writing to Salute, Dr. Antonio Infantino, who belongs to that association, comments on the position of Fimmg: “a reform of the NHS of such magnitude as the one requested by Europe cannot depend on the “desires” of a minority (… the top trade unions) which represents the majority of mmg only on paper. Choices of this type are up to responsible politics and no one else (… while respecting everyone’s opinions) in consideration of the national interest, an absolute value compared to any corporatist interest, given that it is a question of safeguarding the health of citizens even before that of doctors.”

In short, dear Minister: many doctors would be with you if you really wanted to make this epochal reform. And the citizens would thank her.

