In 2013 in Campania there were 4200. At the beginning of 2023 there are 3540 in the region. They could halve, compared to this last figure, over the next two and a half years, when between 1700 and 1800 they will cross the milestone of seventy and retire. General practitioners are disappearing because the retirements and abandonments of those moving towards other sectors correspond to an absolutely insufficient number of new entries to guarantee generational turnover. The alarm comes from the Campania section of the Federation of general practitioners and recalls similar events that have occurred in other Italian regions. In Lombardy, for example, in Friuli Venezia Giulia and in Veneto.

Sentinels of health The progressive disappearance of what we used to call family doctors is not a minor problem. Indeed, in a functioning health system, they are an indispensable filter. They assist patients for certain pathologies, prescribe the right medicines, monitor the chronically ill, direct them to a specialist doctor if necessary. They also participate in the administration of vaccines. Sentinels of health, at least in theory, the activity of which could also represent a very important contribution to avoiding unnecessary accesses (improper, the doctors define them) to the emergency department of hospitals, perhaps for a flu or bronchitis that could very well be treated at home. Unfortunately," he says Giancarlo Burrelli, that even a trade union representative of the CGIL – too often we are reduced to fences, let me pass the term, in the sense that our professionalism is debased. Patients who don't turn to Dr. Google, who don't go on the internet looking for possible solutions to their physical problems, often access the study because they need a prescription and nothing else. Not always, mind you, but not rarely either.





Under convention This situation, Burrelli argues, has greatly influenced the loss of attractiveness of the role of general practitioner among young people who enroll and then graduate in Medicine. They consider activities like mine – says the professional and union representative – as a stopgap. Even from an economic point of view, because we have a freelance relationship with the national health system, we are under an agreement. At the end of the year we need a good accountant so as not to deplete everything we earn. How to revive the figure of the general practitioner? First of all – replies Burrelli – we need to create a network with specialists. In my district we have never attended a meeting, we have never confronted each other. We are all doctors, but we belong to worlds that do not communicate.

The roof-patients Paul Fierro, a retired hospital ENT and national vice president of Democratic Medicine, is of the opinion that the first step in restoring the attractiveness of the figure of the general practitioner is to completely review the relationship that this figure establishes with the national health system. I am convinced – he comments – that if general practitioners became employees of the health service and were no longer, as they are now, professionals under contract, they would work in a more coordinated way with the other parts of the health system. They would be called to share projects and objectives. To be reviewed, continues Fierro, the ceiling of 1500 patients that each professional can have in charge. a number – claims the national vice president of Democratic Medicine – absolutely impossible to manage. You end up doing your job crap or not doing it at all, just writing recipes. The doctor's office becomes a drug supermarket, thanks to the pressures of the patients, who often turn to their doctor almost pretending to decide for themselves what they need.

