From October 2021 to today the number of General Practitioners in Legnano dropped to 33 and most of those operating can no longer welcome new patients. A number of professionals destined to decrease not only in the city, but throughout the Legnanese area, mainly due to the retirement phenomenon. A worrying fact for Dr. Leonardo Vegetti, president of the Gst cooperative of Legnano, sure, by now, that the relationship between doctor and patient will no longer be like in the pre-pandemic.

In the Legnanese area of ​​Ats Metropolitan City there are 64 general practitioners. «The number of patients, especially chronic ones, is increasing while general practitioners are decreasing – explains Vegetti -. At the same time, the few simplifications on user management, implemented during the health emergency, have been removed in the name of privacy».

In this return to a “New normal” the hours dedicated to free access to the clinic have been reduced and it is generally necessary to make an appointment. Relations between doctor and patient are limited in a more stringent time frame. «By now all family doctors have to manage 2 thousand people – says Vegetti -, except that the hours of a day are always the same. We find ourselves alone and submerged by infinities bureaucratic tasks, it is hard to find the time to be a doctor. The dematerialized recipe, which could be easily sent to the user during the pandemic, is increasingly hampered by the privacy guarantor. Let’s face it, the health of the medical profession today is very bad. It is necessary to restore dignity to the profession so as to be able to offer a better service to patients ”.