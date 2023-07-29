General practitioners in Venice, 254 applications from all over the world – Healthcare

A total of 254 aspiring family doctors have responded to the recruitment campaign of the Ulss 3 company in Venice, launched in recent weeks to make up for the lack of professionals in the area. From brain drain who wish to return to Italy, to dozens of Iranian doctors who want to escape the complicated situation at home, one twentieth of the applications would be enough to saturate the entire need for general practitioners in the Lagoon in the coming years. The total number includes professionals whose aspirations cannot be fulfilled due to linguistic or regulatory barriers, but overall the campaign will be able to guarantee new entries for the Venetian healthcare system.

The selections closed yesterday, and a preliminary ranking identified the first 11 suitable doctors, who will be able to take office until 2025 (also in anticipation of future retirements). Among the availability received, also those of couples: husband and wife, both doctors, with dual Italian and Iranian citizenship, said they were available to come to Venice, and likewise a married couple from Venezuela and one from Argentina.

“The experiment was successful – said the general manager, Edgardo Contato -, because we have reached all over the world, we have received availability, and we are able to solve the problem directly”.

