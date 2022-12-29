Between now and 2030, more than 20% of doctors in the Marche region will retire, with an even greater incidence in hospital disciplines linked to urgent emergencies and in general medicine. This is why it is more important than ever to invest in the training of young people. The call for admission to the specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2022-2025 organized by the Marche Region is going in this direction. “The Region – declares the councilor for health, Filippo Saltamartini – has allocated 6.6 million to bring the scholarships for general practitioners to 110 and the training contracts for specialist doctors to 42. We are talking about a reversal of total trend: this plan ensures that our Region in the coming years can overcome the critical issues we have found due to the poor programming in the past”. Applications can be submitted until 12 noon on Thursday 19 January 2023. Applications can only be submitted electronically, through the public digital identity system (Spid), the electronic identity card (Cie) or the national services card (Cns), through the IT application https:cohesionworkpa.regione.marche.it available on the institutional website of the Region.