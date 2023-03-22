The autonomous national union of general practitioners (Snami) proclaims the state of agitation due to the “failure to view the reports in the Electronic Health File (FSE) and the incompleteness of the same, which generates serious difficulties in the care of one’s own assisted by all General Practitioners with the risk of prescribing inappropriateness not being able to have tests potentially already carried out”.

According to the union, the fact that the general practitioner or the contracted private individual cannot consult the spreadsheet reports, despite the consent of the patient, forces doctors to “rely solely on the information provided by the patient himself”, and therefore ” further worsens the condition of citizens who from one day to the next can no longer rely completely on their family doctor”. In addition to various collateral inconveniences, Snami reports “The persistence of the low consideration in which the category of General Practitioners is held by political decision-makers and health technicians who, despite repeated requests for discussions, have not shown to be collaborative “.

It is also complained about “the reduced duration of the validity of the prescriptions for scheduled services to perform laboratory, instrumental and specialist tests, set at two months compared to the twelve months of those of the Specialists, creates an unnecessary work overload for the GP and continuous discomfort for the patients having to make further accesses for the renewal of recipes already programmed”.

“It happens too often – the note also explains – that the priority criteria are not respected and that citizens are rejected at the time of booking by the CUP with the suggestion by the operators themselves to have a higher priority inserted in the booking” rapid”; in some cases patients are even rejected because the booking diaries are closed with successive useless queues in an attempt to book again until the prescription period has expired; these disservices cause a vexatious odyssey for the citizen to use the health services of to which they are entitled and have repercussions on the GP who is now the only interlocutor”.

Lastly, the union reports “the partial, non-payment or delayed payment of objectives, incentives and quotas set out in the contract according to the National Collective Agreement and the Regional Supplementary Agreement, in addition to the non-payment of INAIL certifications of accident and occupational disease”.