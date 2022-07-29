It was last July 7 when Dr. Gianfranco Vicendone – general practitioner in Brivio – made a request to ATS of a new supply of quick swabs, as the stock available in the clinic was running out. That same evening, Dr. Vicendone went to town and took part in the naming ceremony of the new “Largo Dr. Ivan Giuseppe Mauri”, his friend and colleague who died of Covid in March 2020.

What makes the news is certainly not this coincidence, but the fact that Dr. Vicendone, after 20 days, has not yet received an answer to his request, and like him his colleagues too. Two years have passed and it is evident that they have not been enough to develop the necessary experience. In fact, during the pandemic, Dr. Vicendone, as well as his colleagues who work in the municipalities of Brivio, Airuno and Olgiate Molgora, found himself having to insist on obtaining medical aids to be able to work safely. Now the pandemic has been managed and the situation has improved, but the infections show no sign of decreasing and it is important for a doctor to be able to ascertain whether or not a patient is positive for Covid-19.

Doctor Gianfranco Vicendone

“Currently I have two possibilities – explained Dr. Vicendone – either I ask my patients to have a tampon done in the pharmacy and report the result to me, or I have to buy them myself and then make the patients pay for them”. Why Ats does not respond to the doctor is not clear, but it is certainly obvious to anyone the economic savings that come from not sending swabs, especially if you consider that (in addition to the cost of the kit) every doctor who carries out a swab is recognized a small figure for the performance.

This problem, raised by Dr. Vicendone but also encountered by his colleagues, doctors Mantica, Messina, Vercelloni and Redaelli, fits into a general situation of slow decline for general practitioners, the same doctors who two years ago in the midst of pandemics were considered heroes. To speak clearly are the data of the health yearbook: in the last 10 years Italy has lost 4,171 GPs out of 41,607, of which 728 only from 2019 to 2020. “It is a slow process of dismantling public health, – comments the group of doctors from Olgiate. – We are less and less and we work more and more “. On average, in fact, every day a doctor in addition to visiting patients and answering phone calls, also has the task of managing the insertion of about fifty bureaucratic procedures derived from work: prescriptions, prescriptions, exams, etc. “If a young doctor is catapulted into this system, it is clear that at first he risks being frightened. We are not surprised then if when a doctor retires it is difficult to replace him”.

And speaking of retirements, in August Dr. Umberto Motta of Santa Maria Hoé will retire (“a dear colleague and a reference among the doctors of the area” – his colleagues have defined him) and by the end of the year also doctor Enrico Messina . Whether and by whom they will be replaced is currently unknown. In addition to them, Dr. Valter Valsecchi, referent of territorial primary care on behalf of Ats Brianza, also retired, and since then the general practitioners of Brivio, Olgiate and Airuno no longer have a precise interlocutor to turn to for support.

“It is a situation that is going adrift – underlined the doctors. – We have the duty but also the right to be able to carry out our work properly. And we also have the right to be heard in our requests. We want to be able to continue to do so. treat our patients properly. ”

In general, what doctors are recording is a slow “abandonment” on several fronts, not only related to unheeded requests, but also to a lack of what is called “meeting”: “We doctors can now administer at home the fourth dose to frail patients, but doing it is a challenge. When we had to give the first booster dose we were asked to go and collect the vaccines in Lecco and then inject them within three hours. Now for the fourth dose we were asked to go to pick them up in Monza, he understands that it is more demanding … “

Whether it is only economic reasons behind this state of abandonment is not clear, but it is certain that PNRR funds were not lacking and the Casa della Comunità in Olgiate Molgora – what Dr. Vicendone defines as a “cathedral in the desert empty of services” – was achieved by investing heavily.

