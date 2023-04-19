General review of authorizations to embark as a ship’s doctor and of the certificates of registration in the list of substitute ship’s doctors

Published in the Official Gazette on Executive Decree 3 March 2023 with which the general revision of the authorizations to embark as ship’s doctor and of the certificates of registration in the list of substitute ship’s doctors issued from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2021 was called.

Authorized ship’s doctors and substitute ship’s doctors who have not carried out the previous reviews can participate in the review, considering that periodic review acts are envisaged, with intervals not exceeding five years, for the renewal of the original authorization to embark as ship’s doctor and the certificate of registration in the list of substitute ship’s doctors.

For admission to the audit, the following requirements must be met:

Italian or EU citizenship

enjoyment of political rights

physical fitness referred to in Reggio Decree Law 14 December 1933, n. 1773 and subsequent amendments and additions

registration in the professional register of surgeons

absence of criminal convictions which have the effect of suspension from the exercise of the profession.

to be in possession of the boarding authorization as ship’s doctor or the certificate of registration in the list of substitute ship’s doctors

The application must be sent by registered mail, with acknowledgment of receipt, or by sending it from a certified electronic mail box to the PEC address [email protected], to the Ministry of Health – General Directorate of Health Prevention – Office 03 – Via Giorgio Ribotta, 5 – 00144 Rome, within 180 days from the day following the publication of the decree in the Gazette.