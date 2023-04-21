General strike April 21, 2023 in Emilia Romagna: here are the services at risk

Bologna, April 21, 2023 – Take it strike throughout the national territory and also in Emilia Romagna public transport, healthcare and schools I’m at risk. The general strike called by the Cub union for the whole day of Friday 21st April 2023 involves all public and private sectors and seems destined to create inconvenience especially to the air traffic. Not involved, for this time, the railway services.

General strike on 21 April: public transport is also at risk

But it also stops highway stafffrom 10pm on 20 April to 10pm on the 21st. The various disruptions could cause quite a few problems for those who had planned the ‘long’ bridge in view of 25 April. They also risk i public transportespecially bus rides. At the moment no specific news has appeared on the online sites of Tper and Star, while Seta has already proclaimed the state of agitation in Reggio Emilia: it is the third stop after those of February 17 and March 20. “Hiring, wages, working conditions” the reasons that led to yet another strike. As mentioned, the mobilization seems aimed above all at involving airports. From the Marconi of Bologna we communicate: “Cancellations and inconveniences in the provision of airport services may occur. For flight information, please contact your airline. Still in the capital, as far as i health servicesthe communication from the Ausl also arrives: “The strike affects the operators of the sector area (iNurses, health and social workers, health technicians, midwives, rehabilitation and administrative staff) and of medical and veterinary, health, technical, professional and administrative management – reads a note -. The Local Health Authority of Bologna ensures the minimum levels of activity envisaged by the reference regulatory provisions and by the trade union agreement in the event of a strike”.