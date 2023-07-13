The generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) is a severe inflammatory skin disease with rashes associated with pustules on the body. To create awareness of this extremely rare and serious skin disease and the desire to network to support patients, a coalition was born between patient associations, professionals, scientific societies, companies and institutions, with a common goal: to uncover the needs and requests of people affected by the disease and provide them with answers.

Generalized pustular psoriasis: the awareness campaign starts

Thanks to this coalition, the campaign was born “On My Skin: Living with GPP”a project promoted by Boehringer Ingelheim Italy with ADOI, the Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, Italian Hospitals and Public Health, SIDeMaST, the Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases, APIAFCO, the Italian Psoriatic Association Friends of the Foundation Corazza and OMaR, the Observatory for Rare Diseases.

The initiative is inspired by the “Unwearable Collection”, a collection of statues created by the artist Bart Hess, which represents some of the most painful aspects in the life of patients with GPP: the lonelinessil physical painthe life threatil burning experienced during exacerbations.

«The clinical course of GPP is very variable and in general, without treatment, it is unstable and of long duration. The important cutaneous involvement, the associated symptoms (itching and pain), the systemic symptoms and the comorbidities contribute to the negative impact on the patient’s quality of life» he explains Maria Concetta Fargnoli, Vice-President SIDeMaST. “The relapsing nature of the disease, with recurrent or intermittent exacerbations, and frequent hospitalization exacerbate the significant disease burden, and may be accompanied by mental and socioeconomic comorbidities such as anxiety and depression.”

Fashion meets science

The campaign will see the active involvement of the students of the Milan Academy of Luxury and Fashion, who will design representative garments of the patient’s experience and the need for solutions. The works selected by a jury of experts will be presented during Milan Fashion Week in September, during which the statues of the “Unwearable Collection” will also be exhibited for the first time in Italy.

