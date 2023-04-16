«Generally 6-8 weeks to heal»- breaking latest news

Of Christine Brown

Pain in sleeping and breathing but the therapy consists only in taking anti-inflammatories. Contact sports should be avoided until complete recovery

Ciro Immobile, striker of Lazioafter the‘car accident who saw him involved in Rome, where he ended up against a tram, will have to take a few days off. The report from the Gemelli hospital, where he was visited, speaks of a «twisting trauma of the spine and the compound fracture of the right XI rib»

A rib fracture is an injury that occurs when one of the bones in the rib cage breaks or breaks. The most common cause is chest trauma from a blow, fall, car accident, or impact during contact sports. In a compound fracture, the two pieces of bone remain in their anatomical location and there is continuity between the fragments.

But how do you treat a rib fracture?



«Therapy in the event of a fractured rib provides reste anti-inflammatory drugs in case of necessity. A coast cannot be immobilized. Unfortunately, there’s not much else you can do except wait for the pain to pass» he replies Paolo Arrigoni, orthopedic at the Gaetano Pini Institute in Milan. “In emergency rooms, the diagnosis is made for diagnostic completeness, but from the therapeutic point of view, knowing whether or not you have a fractured rib does not change anything”.

Is it a painful trauma?



"Yes, it hurts just to breathe and the XI rib, the bottom penultimate is also one of the worst because with the expansion of the lung during breathing it moves and the lower ribs paradoxically move more than the upper ones. Even lying in bed is painful at first.'

How long does it take to heal?



«To reconsolidate a coast they also need it two months. There may be different levels behind the words “compound fracture”: if it is a real fracture it is difficult to be able to return to play before 6-8 weeks. It’s not enough not to feel pain anymore, you need one true radiographic healing to return to professional sports»

What not to do with a broken coast?



“They go avoid contact sports in order not to worsen the situation with further traumas and also all sports that increase the heart rate and therefore breathing which, at least in the early stages, is painful. Furthermore, twisting and lateral flexion movements of the chest are to be avoided. On the other hand, walks are allowed ».

Can healing be speeded up?



«No, we have to wait for the costal consolidation. However in compound fractures the MRI provides more information on the intensity of the damage, indicating the level of edema, while the X-ray shows only if the fracture is composed or displaced. With the execution of close MRIs, perhaps at a distance of a week from each other, it is possible follow the speed of healing. In this way, the 6-8 week prognosis can be reduced if the MRI shows a faster healing process of a few days, an important detail for high-level athletes”.

What is meant by distortion trauma of the spine?

“It’s the classic flick that occurs in any car accident. It is a contracture of the paravertebral and cervical muscles. The neck is hard and stiff.’

How do you treat whiplash?



“Healing can be accelerated with massage or heat therapy.”

