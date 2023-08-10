generated bacteria capable of detecting tumor DNA

Researchers from the University of California a San Diego and their colleagues in Australia have carried out an innovative study in the field of advanced biosensors: these are bacteria capable of identifying the presence of tumoral DNA in a living organism. Thanks to their invention they were able to diagnose cancer in mice. The results of this research could lead to the invention of biosensors capable of detecting various infections, cancers and other diseases.

In collaboration with Australian colleagues Susan Woods e Josephine Wright, researchers designed, built and tested Acinetobacter baylyi as a sensor to identify the DNA Of KRAS, a gene mutated in many cancers. The conclusions of this study were published in the journal Science. In the past, bacteria were engineered to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic functions. However, they were unable to identify specific DNA sequences and mutations outside the cells. The new “Cellular Assay for Targeted CRISPR-discriminated Horizontal gene transfer,” o “CATCH,” was developed to address this shortcoming of previously conducted studies.

The discovery of new bacteria capable of identifying tumor DNA

The head of the science team Jeff Hastya professor at the UC San Diego School of Biological Sciences and the Jacobs School of Engineering commented on the discovery: “When we started this project four years ago, we weren’t even sure that using bacteria as sensors for mammalian DNA was possible.. The detection of gastrointestinal tumors and precancerous lesions is an interesting clinical opportunity to apply this invention.” Tumors are known to release their DNA into the surrounding environment. Many technologies can analyze DNA purified in the laboratory, but fail to detect DNA released into the environment. With strategy CATCHresearchers have engineered bacteria using the technology CRISPR to test circulating DNA sequences at the genome level and compare those samples to predefined cancer sequences.

Rob Cooperco-first author of the study and scientist at the Institute of Synthetic Biology at UC San Diego said: “Many bacteria can absorb DNA from their environment, an ability known as natural competence.” Coopertogether with Dr Dan Worthley of Australia, collaborated on the idea of ​​the natural competence of bacteria and colon cancer, the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

The application of CRISP technology

Worthleya gastroenterologist and cancer researcher at the Colonoscopy Clinic in Brisbane, in Australia he reported: “Knowing that free DNA can be used as a signal or input, we set out to design bacteria that would respond to tumor DNA at the time and place of disease detection.” In particular, the bacterium is programmed with a system CRISPR designed to discriminate against mutated copies of KRAS from normal (unmutated) copies. This means that only the bacteria that had absorbed the mutated forms of KRASas in precancerous polyps and tumors, would have survived to signal or respond to disease.

This new research builds on previous ideas related to horizontal gene transfer, a technique used by organisms to move genetic material between themselves in a different way than traditional genetic inheritance from parents to offspring. While horizontal gene transfer is widely known among bacteria, researchers have achieved their goal of applying this concept from mammalian tumors and human cells to bacteria.

The future implications of the discovery

Woods he has declared: “It was incredible when I saw the bacteria that had taken up the tumor DNA under a microscope. The mice with the tumors developed green bacterial colonies that had acquired the ability to grow on antibiotic plates. There is great potential in creating bacteria to prevent colon cancer, a tumor bathed in a flood of bacteria that could help or hinder its progressione.”

The associate professor Siddharth Mukherjee of the University of Columbianot involved in the study, indicated that in the future “Diseases will be treated and prevented by cells, not pills. A living bacterium that can detect DNA in the gut is a great opportunity to act as a sentinel to detect and destroy gastrointestinal tumors and many other cancers.” Hastyaffiliated with the Department of Molecular Biology, the Shu Chien-Gene Lay Department of Bioengineering and the UC San Diego Institute of Synthetic Biology commented on the invention, stating: “While this new invention requires further development and refinement, the UC San Diego synthetic biology team continues to optimize the advanced biosensing strategy.“

