Memories albums are “Boomer stuff”. Like vinyl records, DVDs and paper maps. However, it is more the over 50s than the new generations who think so. Because if it is true that digital and streaming have wiped out an entire analog industry of physical objects designed to contain and store films, songs and games, not everyone has given up on living their passions without physical support. Amateur photography intended as the preservation of memories is perhaps the most intimate thing in the dissemination of content.

The photos of holidays, friends, relatives, children are the most personal we have. Only a small but very powerful minority, mostly super VIPs, has chosen to entrust their memory to social media by choosing “sharing” as a narrative and promotion tool for their emotional and working life. The majority of people, on the other hand, when they use social media do so in a tourist way. It does so to say “I” or at most to adhere to the social models most appreciated by the algorithm. Let’s say that there are few who choose to meet at home with friends and relatives to review photos of Croatia or grandmother’s birthday on Instagram or TikTok.

The most practical solution is to start from the device on which our photos are stored. For a couple of decades, there have been more than just cameras. Smartphones are now an artificial appendage of ourselves. The memory of mobile phones, however, is not born to store the memories of a lifetime.

Let’s take a mid-range device that takes 12 Mp photos and has a memory of 64 Gb. The theoretical storage capacity in the unrealistic hypothesis of an exclusive use for photography is 16 thousand photos. Sixteen thousand photos is the equivalent of 244 minutes of high-resolution (1080p) video. They seem like a gigantic number but in reality they are not. Those who have a family, small children, pets or even those who have a high perception of themselves know this well. Some researchers have calculated for the youngest, overall, an average of a thousand selfies per second. But the number seems quite low, it seems that the deaths from accidents for selfies (who has an accident while taking a photo ed) are higher than those due to a shark attack.

In any case, leaving the anecdotal – and the pathological – on average we take tons of photos. Which, moreover, we do not review either because it takes too long or because they are often ugly as well. They are used to certify our presence. To remind ourselves (and others) that we were there and were plagued by compulsive camera use.