Generative AI to discover new drugs

Google has announced two new tools that will speed up the discovery of new drugs and advances in precision medicine. Both take advantage of thegenerative artificial intelligence and they are already being used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as the research agency of Australia. The Mountain View company has also started the development of specialized LLMs (Large Language Models).

AI to discover drugs

Google underlines the positive consequences of discoveries in the field of medicine, such as the sequencing of the human genome, which began in 1990 and ended in April 2022. For the discovery of new drugs, 10-15 years of work and billions of dollars. The use of supercomputers allows to obtain the final results faster. Generative artificial intelligence will make it possible to further reduce times.

The Mountain View company wants to contribute two tools. Target and Lead Identification Suite it will allow researchers to predict the structure of proteins using only the sequence of amino acids as input. This tool is already used by Pfizer, Cerevel and CSIRO.

Multiomics Suite instead, it will allow the discovery and interpretation of genomic data, speeding up the development of personalized drugs (adapted to the individual patient). The tool is already being used by Colossal Biosciences.

Google has also started the development of Med-PaLM 2, a specialized AI model for medicine, which is being tested by some cloud customers. The use of generative AI, combined with supercomputers, can significantly reduce research times and therefore the arrival on the market of new drugs.

The Californian company has invested many resources in the field of medicine, as demonstrated by studies by DeepMind, Verily, Calico and Isomorphic Labs.

