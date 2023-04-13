Just over twenty years ago, the sequencing of the human genome had the same impact on microbiology as Galileo’s telescope had on astronomy: a revolution. Thanks to this revolution, research has highlighted how much the contribution of microbial communities, which are defined as microbiota and live on and in the human body, is important for the state of health of the individual.

The progress of research in this field has returned to medical science a fundamental awareness: the intestine is the center of gravity of physical and mental health by virtue of the action carried out by the microbiota in terms of colonization of pathogens, metabolic function, collaboration development of the immune system, neuroendocrine function and pharmacomicrobiomics (interaction between microbiota and drug response).

Genetic analysis of the intestinal microbiota helps to find and maintain natural well-being

Today there is a test that performs a genetic analysis of the intestinal microbiota, to identify any pro-inflammatory conditions and intervene to restore the balance between the microorganisms and the host. “The intestinal microbiota test represents a new tool useful for professionals to improve the diagnostic-therapeutic path, which increasingly tends to focus on the individual-specific characteristics of the person” he explains Andrea Castagnetti, microbiologist, General Manager and Co-founder of Wellmicro». The Good test reconstructs the microbial composition of the sample using innovative bioinformatics tools. Starting from a reliable profiling of the microbiota, its composition is translated into the possible resulting metabolic pattern. This also allows the evaluation of which aspects of the host physiology can be impacted by the analyzed microbiota such as, for example, the immune homeostasis rather than the axis

gut-brain providing the most complete analysis possible».

The intestinal microbiota dialogues closely and continuously with all the other microbiota, vaginal in primis, but also mucosal, oral, respiratory, skin, with reciprocal influences, however maintaining a substantial leadership compared to all the others. The microbiota deserves to be studied and valued in prevention and treatment strategies in all medical specialties» he says Alessandra Graziottin, Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Verona, Director of the Center of Gynecology and Medical Sexology of the H. San Raffaele Resnati in Milan. «In the urogynecological and obstetric fields you are at the forefront of the pathophysiology of recurrent urogynecological infections, in the direction of fertility, in the modulation of the health of

mother and child in pregnancy, in chronic pelvic pain and even in the oncological field ».