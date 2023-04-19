Genetic kidney disease, algorithm helps detect them sooner – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 19 – Mathematics applied to medicine: that of an algorithm that would make it easier to diagnose kidney diseases of genetic origin (and also reduce the costs of diagnosis). The study, published by the Journal of the American society of nephrology which dedicates the cover and an editorial to it, is by a research team coordinated by the Meyer group, the Florentine pediatric hospital and the University of Florence and demonstrates, explains the Region that has funded research supported by the Tuscan kidney disease association, such as “a diagnostic algorithm, based on extended genetic sequencing with exome analysis methods (i.e. the external part of a cell’s genome) and on the multidisciplinary interpretation of the results, allows to significantly increase the rate of diagnosis of genetic diseases and to reduce the costs of the diagnostic pathway of patients, both adult and pediatric, suffering from kidney disease”.



The research group coordinated by Professor Paola Romagnani (Aou Meyer and Mario Serio department of biomedical, experimental and clinical sciences) has recently developed the diagnostic algorithm capable of obtaining a high rate of genetic diagnosis in patients with kidney disease, regardless of age. The approach is based on the careful selection of patients based on shared clinical criteria through a network of nephrological and pediatric centers distributed throughout the Tuscan region and on coordinated work with the regional reference center for rare kidney diseases of Meyer, where selected patients refer for a multi-disciplinary evaluation (nephrological, genetic, specialist) and have access to the latest generation genetic investigations. The results are interpreted by a team of experts coordinated by Dr. Francesca Becherucci and returned to the patient and family, together with all the information necessary for the continuation of treatment and the clinical course. The work network was developed starting in 2015 thanks to European funding and the Tuscany Region. (HANDLE).

