Genetic kidney disease. Meyer’s study on the algorithm that helps to identify them earlier

The research on the ‘Journal of the American society of nephrology’, which dedicates the cover and editorial to him. Giani: “That such an interesting research has been carried out by Tuscan researchers and that it has earned the front page of an important scientific journal fills us with pride. Thanks to this algorithm, in fact, certain pathologies can be discovered earlier, or in any case more easily, and treated better”.

19 APR – Mathematics applied to medicine. Thanks to a diagnostic algorithm, based on extensive genetic sequencing with exome analysis methods (i.e. the external part of a cell’s genome) and on the multidisciplinary interpretation of the results, it is possible to significantly increase the diagnosis rate of genetic diseases and to reduce the costs of the diagnostic path of patients, both adult and pediatric, affected by renal diseases.

This is demonstrated by a study published by the “Journal of the American society of nephrology”, and conducted by a research team coordinated by the group Meyer (the Florentine pediatric hospital) with theUniversity of Florence.

“That such an interesting research has been carried out by Tuscan researchers and that it has earned the front page of an important scientific journal fills us with pride – comments the president of Tuscany, Eugene Giani – thanks to this algorithm, in fact, certain pathologies can in fact be discovered earlier, or in any case more easily, and treated better: good news for those affected but also for a universal public health system that also needs to be financially sustainable ” .

The advent of genomic medicine, the researchers explain, has revolutionized the approach to the diagnosis of kidney disease which, according to recent evidence, has a genetic cause for 20-70% of cases, both in adults and children. The high number of genes responsible for kidney disease makes it necessary to use massive-parallel sequencing technologies, the diffusion of which to diagnostic-assistance structures, together with the reduction of costs and sequencing times, is helping to make genetic diagnostics a usable tool for nephrology clinical practice. However, the increase in the number of patients requiring genetic testing, the need for adequate infrastructures in line with technological progress and the complexity of interpreting the results require an organizational response from the healthcare systems to ensure integration of genetic investigations into personalized diagnostics of kidney disease.

The research group coordinated by Professor Paola Romagnani of Aou Meyer and the “Mario Serio” Department of Biomedical, Experimental and Clinical Sciences, has developed the diagnostic algorithm capable of obtaining a high rate of genetic diagnosis in patients with kidney disease, regardless of age. The approach is based on the careful selection of patients based on shared clinical criteria through a network of nephrological and pediatric centers distributed throughout the Tuscan region and on coordinated work with the regional reference center for rare kidney diseases of Meyer, where selected patients refer for a multi-disciplinary evaluation (nephrological, genetic, specialist) and have access to the latest generation genetic investigations.

The results are interpreted by a team of experts coordinated by the doctor Francesca Becherucci and returned to the patient and family, together with all the information necessary for the continuation of treatment and the clinical pathway.

Obtaining a certain genetic diagnosis, explains a note, in fact entails numerous consequences, both on a clinical level (end of the diagnostic odyssey, promotion of adequate therapeutic choices, setting up an appropriate clinical follow-up, accurate definition of the prognosis) and on the psycho-social one of the patient and the family (risk of recurrence, reproductive counseling, cascade diagnosis on family members), which must be managed by qualified personnel. The work network was developed starting in 2015 thanks to European funding and the Tuscany Region.

The group also conducted an analysis of the economic impact of the application of the proposed diagnostic algorithm, demonstrating how early access to genetic investigations in expert centers in selected patients also allows for a reduction in the costs associated with the diagnosis of kidney disease .

The study was funded by the Tuscany Region and supported by the Tuscan Association of Kidney Diseases (A.Ma.RTI).

April 19, 2023

