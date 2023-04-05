Genetic predisposition: is cancer hereditary?
More than a third of people will be affected by cancer in their lifetime. There are many different factors that influence the risk of cancer. Genes can also play a role.
Cancer is a complex disease that is caused by changes in the genetic makeup of our cells and in which various factors can pose a risk.
If cancer runs more frequently in a family, the question often arises as to whether cancer can be inherited. Learn more here.
Is there a hereditary risk for cancer?
First of all, the disease cancer itself is not hereditary, which means that it is not passed on from one generation to the next. However, altered genes that cause a higher risk of developing cancer can be inherited. In five to ten percent of cases, cancer can therefore be traced back to a genetic predisposition.
This bias in turn
can
but it does not have to be inherited. The risk is 50 percent if one parent carries the modified genetic material. But even if a person carries the defective genetic material, this does not automatically mean that the disease will actually break out. Conversely, a person can also become ill without being a carrier of the modified gene.
Environmental factors also play an important role. The disease or the absence of symptoms result from the interaction of heritage and environment.
These cancers can be hereditary
To clarify your individual family history, we recommend a visit to a doctor. These types of cancer can be hereditary:
- breast cancer: up to 10 percent hereditary. The most common cancer in women.
- prostate cancer: up to 10 percent hereditary. The most common cancer in men.
- Tumors of nerve cell clusters
are rare, but up to 30 percent hereditary.
- ovarian cancer: with a hereditary share of up to 20 percent. rectal cancer
and
colon cancer: up to 5 percent hereditary.
- In families in which the latter two types of cancer occur more frequently, other types of cancer are also found more often than average. These include: cancers of the small intestine, stomach, kidneys, bile ducts, ureters, pancreas and ovaries.
How do I know there is a hereditary cancer risk?
Keep in mind that there are different types of cancer with different heritability and since about one in three people will develop cancer at some point in their lives, it quickly becomes complex. Nevertheless, there are some indications for the assumption that a hereditary strain is present:
- If a type of cancer occurs frequently in the family, this is taken as an indication. If several successive generations are affected, the probability of a predisposition increases. Because the changes that occur in the genome do not “skip” a generation.
- Since changes in the genetic material are also caused by viruses, pollutants, UV radiation and the aging process, cancer becomes more and more likely with increasing age. In the case of diseases that are hereditary, the early occurrence or the frequent occurrence of rare cancers in families is a signal.
- Several different types of cancer in one person also point to heredity. The diseases can start at the same time or one after the other.
What can you do?
If one or more of the above points applies to you, you can take advantage of genetic counseling. First of all, your family structure with all relevant diseases will be examined again. The defective genes cannot simply be replaced. In the meantime, however, more than 100 genetic predispositions can be identified with the help of modern technology.
If this happens, it does not mean that the disease has already broken out or will inevitably break out. However, knowing whether there is a genetic load and if so, what it is, helps to take preventive measures. The affected organs can be closely monitored. In the case of fallopian tubes, breast tissue and ovaries, it may be useful to preventively remove organs at risk.
Before a genetic analysis is started, the doctor provides information about the possibilities and limitations of the examination. But also about the possible consequences that the knowledge can have for patients and family members.
The examination is usually carried out in a genetic outpatient clinic, which is usually affiliated with university clinics, with the help of a blood sample. If the blood of a family member who is already ill can be examined first, this helps in the analysis of other relatives who are not yet ill. The costs of such an analysis are usually borne by the health insurance company. The procedure is particularly simple for ovarian cancer, colon cancer and breast cancer. In the case of other types of cancer, the situation may have to be clarified with the health insurance company beforehand.
