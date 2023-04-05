Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

More than a third of people will be affected by cancer in their lifetime. There are many different factors that influence the risk of cancer. Genes can also play a role.

Cancer is a complex disease that is caused by changes in the genetic makeup of our cells and in which various factors can pose a risk.

If cancer runs more frequently in a family, the question often arises as to whether cancer can be inherited. Learn more here.

Is there a hereditary risk for cancer?

First of all, the disease cancer itself is not hereditary, which means that it is not passed on from one generation to the next. However, altered genes that cause a higher risk of developing cancer can be inherited. In five to ten percent of cases, cancer can therefore be traced back to a genetic predisposition.

This bias in turn

can

but it does not have to be inherited. The risk is 50 percent if one parent carries the modified genetic material. But even if a person carries the defective genetic material, this does not automatically mean that the disease will actually break out. Conversely, a person can also become ill without being a carrier of the modified gene.

Environmental factors also play an important role. The disease or the absence of symptoms result from the interaction of heritage and environment.

These cancers can be hereditary

To clarify your individual family history, we recommend a visit to a doctor. These types of cancer can be hereditary:

breast cancer: up to 10 percent hereditary. The most common cancer in women.

prostate cancer: up to 10 percent hereditary. The most common cancer in men.

Tumors of nerve cell clusters are rare, but up to 30 percent hereditary.

are rare, but up to 30 percent hereditary.

ovarian cancer: with a hereditary share of up to 20 percent.

and



colon cancer: up to 5 percent hereditary.

rectal cancer: up to 5 percent hereditary. In families in which the latter two types of cancer occur more frequently, other types of cancer are also found more often than average. These include: cancers of the small intestine, stomach, kidneys, bile ducts, ureters, pancreas and ovaries.

How do I know there is a hereditary cancer risk?

Keep in mind that there are different types of cancer with different heritability and since about one in three people will develop cancer at some point in their lives, it quickly becomes complex. Nevertheless, there are some indications for the assumption that a hereditary strain is present: