Genetically modified bacteria can detect cancer in the body

Genetically modified bacteria can serve as biosensors and detect cancer in the body. This is reported by a US-Australian research team in relation to colon cancer after experiments on cell cultures and mice. The method is still a long way from clinical use, emphasizes the group led by Susan Woods from the University of Adelaide and Jeff Hasty from the University of California in San Diego. But in the future, such organisms could not only find other diseases in addition to cancer, but also treat them at the same time, the researchers predict in the journal Science.

Bacteria can track down cancer cells using CATCH methods

In the process, the team relies on so-called horizontal gene transfer, which is widespread in bacteria. Bacteria not only receive genetic material as part of their reproduction, but also absorb DNA sequences from their immediate environment. This is important because tumors release snippets of genetic material into their environment.

In the study, the team used the bacterium Acinetobacter baylyi, which is known for its ability to absorb genetic material from outside. Using Crispr/Cas gene scissors, the team engineered the microorganism to respond to circulating DNA containing a mutation in the cancer gene KRAS. KRAS variants are often involved in the development of colon cancer, but also in many other tumors.

“When we started the project four years ago, it wasn’t even certain whether it was even possible to use bacteria as a sensor for mammalian DNA,” Hasty is quoted as saying in a statement from his university. The procedure called CATCH (Cellular Assay for Targeted Crispr-discriminated Horizontal gene transfer) is intended to ensure that bacteria take up such DNA directly on site and compare it with sequences of certain cancer genes.

If the bacteria don’t encounter the cancer gene KRASG12D, an antibiotic they make will kill them. However, if the gene is present, a resistance mechanism is activated and the microorganisms can multiply. First, the team tested the ability to recognize the circulating gene sequences in cell cultures, then in organoids, and finally in mice harboring tumors with the KRAS mutation. The sensor bacteria, which the animals received by enema, reliably recognized the mice with the intestinal tumors.

Method not yet ready for clinical use

“Our technology is currently restricted to certain sequences, so cancer detection is limited to hotspot mutations such as KRASG12D,” says Science. “Our method is not yet ready for clinical use.” First of all, it must be made possible for the bacteria to be administered orally so that they can then multiply sufficiently in the digestive tract. In addition, the procedure must be able to keep up with current examination methods such as colonoscopy and, last but not least, be safe for people and the environment.

“CATCH has the potential to detect colorectal cancer early with the goal of preventing more people from dying from this and other cancers,” said Woods. Ultimately, however, other problems can also be treated, such as infectious diseases. “In the future, we will identify and treat many diseases using cells, not drugs,” said co-author Dan Worthley.

Ultimately, the group writes that it is even conceivable to equip the bacterial biosensors with substances such as peptides, small molecules or nanobodies. Then they could immediately release the appropriate active substances when a disease is detected.

