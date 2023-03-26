And 15 year old boy he died on Saturday night after playing mini-boxing with some friends at the house of one of them, in via Acquarone in the Castelletto district, a Genova. The little boy, with some heart problem, he collapsed in front of the other boys. He intervened on the spot the medical staff of 118 who tried to revive him but for the 15-year-old there was nothing to do. The investigations were entrusted to the carabinieri. The military ruled out the use of drugs or alcohol.

The group had gathered at the house for a chat instead of going out. At some point someone finds gods boxing gloves boxing and then decide to organize a mini tournamentmore simulation what else. He challenges without using violence, only simulating blows just to pass the evening. First two, then two more. Finally it’s the turn of the 15-year-old, around 10.30 pm. The little boy is wearing boxing gloves, one of his mates as well. The two face each other, pretending to be on a ring. Around them, someone cheers, others ignore them and continue to chat.

But once that round was over the student started to feeling unwell. He hears a chest pain, heavy head. He sits down and finally yes it collapses in front of his friends by banging his head on the ground. At first the boys didn’t quite understand what was happening but when the 15-year-old couldn’t get up again they tried to shake him and call him. And they understand that he urgently needs help. They call the 112 and an ambulance sent by 118 immediately arrives on the spot with aself-medicate. Doctors and paramedics try to revive the young man for 40 minutes.

“At first we thought they were joking – some neighbors say – we heard the shout of kids and we were thinking of one stunt. Then we saw the lights of the ambulance and the carabinieri and we understood that something serious had happened”. The arrived at the scene carabinieri and they checked the house and, once finished, ruled out that drugs had been used. The boys, accompanied by their parents, were heard by the military throughout the night. The victim had some heart problems but it was not considered particularly serious so that he played tennis albeit not competitively.

So why did he die at just 15? Perhaps the effort of a game-fought round could have been fatal to him or the fall suffered when he has passed out, which may have caused him a severe head injury. To understand what happened, the deputy prosecutor of the prosecutor’s office at the Juvenile court has arranged theautopsy. Only this act will establish whether it was her young heart that betrayed a 15-year-old boy.