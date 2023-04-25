Home » Genoa, 25-year-old shot dead in the center – breaking latest news
A 25-year-old boy was shot and killed late this afternoon Genovaat the end of a dispute. The incident took place in via Polleri, artery of the central Carmine district. The 118 medical personnel intervened on the spot, who tried to revive him without succeeding. The shooter tried to escape but was arrested by the police. The murder weapon was found under a car parked not far from the scene of the murder.

The perpetrator of the murder then took refuge inside the church of Santissima Annunziata del Vastato.«Call the police, I killed a man, I killed a manhe said to the sacristan immediately after running into the basilica and sitting down on some steps. The sacristan, Jean Pascal Colì, immediately called the police who arrested the man who “wore work gloves”, as he explained. Via Polleri is currently closed to traffic by the local police and the magistrate on duty Eugenia Menichetti has arrived at the scene of the crime, where the body of the boy killed covered by a white cloth is still present.

