Genoa – The results of the blood cultures are still missing, but those carried out on the patient’s feces have ruled out the presence of listeria. Thus changes the clinical picture of the twenty-four year old from Cagliari hospitalized since last Saturday at the San Martino hospital. He showed up at the hospital with vomiting and diarrhea, saying he had consumed baked ham. A potential breeding ground for the development of the bacterium that causes listeriosis. The doctors thus considered it likely that it was a case of listeria intoxication. However, the results of the exams, arrived today, have disproved this hypothesis.

In Genoa, as in the rest of Italy, they have been hundreds of packs of sausage collected by ASL technicians from supermarkets and shops after a large manufacturing plant was found to be contaminated and at least four deaths were reported potentially attributable to complications of listeriosis. Products that are part of the lots indicated by the Ministry of Health as potentially infected. The experts, then focusing on prevention, remember how these foods should be cooked before consumption. High temperatures in fact destroy the bacterium.

