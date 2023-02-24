Evaluate whether i 280 million of the Genoa decree have actually been spent on reconstruction after the collapse of the Morandi bridge, on 14 August 2018, and to verify whether the 30 million of the Aspi and Spea plea bargain in the context of the process came out of the company’s balance sheet before or after the transition to public control. These are the two areas on which the general prosecutor of the Court of Auditors of Liguria is carrying out investigations. The spotlights are therefore also on the role of the extraordinary commissioners for the emergency Giovanni Toti and for the reconstruction Marco Bucci, respectively president of the Liguria Region and mayor of Genoa.

The news emerged this morning at margin of the inauguration of the judicial year of the Court of Auditors. The pool of accountants dedicated to Morandi will have to assess the extent of the funds disbursed by the commissioners, what has been done and whether they are causally connected to the collapse. Mayor Bucci was also present at the institutional appointment, surprised by the news, and who initially preferred not to comment. A few hours later, together with Governor Toti, he signed a joint note: «We are proud of the work done in Genoa during the emergency following the collapse of the Morandi bridge and all the activities related to its reconstruction – the administrators say – a job that has seen all the institutions united, working side by side, with courage and determination. The results are there for all to see, the displaced have obtained a home in a few weeks, the companies have been compensated, the city has managed its emergencies, also linked to the road system, and including those linked to the largest port in the country".

Toti and Bucci add: «Ben come the controls of the Court of Auditors that we are sure they will certify the quality and legitimacy of each action undertaken by us, no one can imagine belittling, dirtying, delegitimizing one of the best experiences of public administration and much less bringing Italy back, which needs to grow, in the endless vortex of quibbles, sick bureaucracy, paralyzing formalism. And let’s just hope it doesn’t take a step back, returning to the immobility of the past, when every action performed for the community was slowed down and hindered by continuous and specious appeals, transforming a legitimate power of the state into a disincentive to taking responsibility”.