Genoa, the new fitness area on the Nervi promenade is ready

Genoa, the new fitness area on the Nervi promenade is ready

Genoa – Nervi offers a new training opportunity to the more sporty, thanks to new fitness area en plein air and open to all. The eastern district thus adapts to the European trend of allocating outdoor fitness spaces, which has already landed in Genoa in via Piave, in the Albaro district, up the Camoscio slope in Marassi and at the Porto Antico.

The area, of forty square meters, was created thanks to an investment of fifteen thousand euros supported by the Levante Municipality and will be inaugurated in a few days. Inside it will house the tools that will allow you to carry out various activities in complete safety also thanks to the latest generation anti-trauma flooring.
The restyling will also include the placement of new benches and street furniture. A few more days of closure for the last finishing touches and then we will proceed with the inauguration.
“Being able to train with a panorama like this? Only in Genoa”, Mayor Marco Bucci commented on Facebook announcing the forthcoming opening.
“She’s beautiful and overlooking the sea, on the promenade, on the horizon line, beyond the Gropallo tower. It will be a meeting point and a social and sporting meeting point, an impetus for the world of fitness – explains the president of the Town Hall Federico Bogliolo – We have also redeveloped the flower beds, benches and lampposts of the area with the precious support of Genovamade Liguria. This fitness area is the first of a series that we will create in our Town Hall”.

