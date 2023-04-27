Genoa, the post-Covid gym is emptied: “All 350 patients recovered”

ne of the first patients who entered the gym was a diver who couldn’t even walk, exhausted by Covid. There was the restorer of Brunelleschi’s dome who stayed for a couple of months to regain strength on the stationary bike and a crossfit champion who passed out due to balance problems. It was April 2020, three years ago, two months after the first case of Covid in Codogno.

Thinking about it today, it seems like a century ago. Yet in the gym of the &quo…