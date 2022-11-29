Genova – Two days of open day organized by ASL 3 in favor of vaccination against HPVhuman papilloma virus responsible for the onset of cervical cancer. The open days, dedicated to boys and girls with the formula of direct and free access, will be held Wednesday 30 November and Thursday 1 December at the Port Call Room of Genoa, from 10 to 17.

“The Hpv vaccination in the ranges indicated by the note from the Ministry – declares the councilor for health of the Liguria Region Angelo Gratarola – represents real life insurance because was created for the prevention of neoplastic diseases, it is therefore an absolutely innovative way of approaching the pathology of the neck of the uterus but also of other mucous membranes. It’s a different vaccination than the others and it has an advantage because, in some way, it fights almost all cancers of the neck of the uterus. It must therefore be promoted in all venues, membership must be massive”.

In the two days the categories involved, boys and girls aged 11 to 18, 25-year-old women who have never been vaccinated before and women treated for pre-cancerous lesions (Cin 2 and Cin 3), will be able to go to the Asl3 vaccination hub in Piazzale San Benigno 1, directly, without booking.

“It’s time to bring attention to other diseases that can be prevented by vaccinations – explains Giacomo Zappa, Director of the SC Hygiene and Public Health Asl3 -. We chose to start with this vaccination because it is aimed at the most important part of our society, the youth population an investment in Health, for both females and males, which lasts over time and which is even more effective if carried out in compliance with the recommended times. The anti-HPV vaccine makes it possible to reduce the risk of developing cancer of the cervix and other mucosal surfaces by almost 90%.