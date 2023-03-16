Home Health Genome doubling and cancer development: the role of chromatin disorganization
Health

Genome doubling and cancer development: the role of chromatin disorganization

by admin
Genome doubling and cancer development: the role of chromatin disorganization

Study reveals how loss of chromatin segregation can contribute to transformation into cancer cells

Cancer is a devastating disease that can have serious consequences on people’s lives. However, science is making great strides in studying the causes and its possible cures. One of the most recent discoveries concerns the role of genome doubling in cancer formation. The genome is the entire genetic heritage of an organism, contained within the cells. A single cell contains approx 2-3 meters of DNA, which must be packed compactly for storage. The solution is there chromatin, a complex of DNA wrapped around proteins called histones. This complex arranges itself into a multilayered organization made up of loops, domains and compartments, known as chromosomes. The organization of chromatin is crucial for the proper functioning of the cell and any abnormality can lead to harmful effects, including the development of cancer. Whole genome doubling (WGD) is an event that occurs in 30% of human cancers. In this case, a cell’s entire set of chromosomes is duplicated, resulting in genomic instability and other mutations that can contribute to cancer formation. New research, published in Nature, has discovered a link between genome doubling and the three-dimensional organization of chromatin. Scientists discovered that WGD can affect the segregation of chromatin structural elements, such as loops, domains and compartments, leading to a disorganization of chromatin organization in the cell. This disorganization, known as “loss of chromatin segregation”, causes a mixing of genetic material that is normally kept separate. This changes the position of genomic regions in three-dimensional space, creating the conditions for the activation of oncogenegenes that contribute to the formation of cancer.

See also  2 more years of life with more efficient healthcare

Scientists found that the effects of WGD on chromatin organization are largely independent of chromosomal alterations, meaning that loss of chromatin segregation and chromosomal instability are complementary mechanisms that work together to promote cancer development . This discovery provides a new way of looking at the role of WGD and chromatin organization in cancer formation. In the future, new technologies could help further uncover the role of disorganization of the 3D structure of chromatin in the transformation of a cell into a cancer cell. We are still far from a definitive cure for cancer, but each new discovery brings us one step closer to defeating it.

PFAS in water: limits set by law, a historic turning point

PFAS in water: limits set by law, a historic turning point

Discovered the brain region that supports walking visual orientation: the OPA

Discovered the brain region that supports walking visual orientation: the OPA

Useful and safe bacteria: the new discovery of Harvard researchers

Useful and safe bacteria: the new discovery of Harvard researchers

Food & beverage: sustainability among the trends of the future

Food & beverage: sustainability among the trends of the future

Mortgages for home purchases: installments up 32%

Mortgages for home purchases: installments up 32%

Development cooperation: the 2023 program approved

Development cooperation: the 2023 program approved

You may also like

The Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen responds to Haaland,...

Is andropause really the “men’s menopause”?

The psychiatrist Rotelli, Basaglia’s right arm, has died

reduces the risk by curbing the accumulation of...

Journalist award on the doctor-patient relationship – breaking...

reduces the risk by curbing the accumulation of...

Inter, distraction to the flexors of the thigh...

“Don’t Think You’re Inadequate”

With Covid, Italians have stopped traveling to get...

For resistant hypertension, here is ultrasound which “calms”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy