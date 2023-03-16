Cancer is a devastating disease that can have serious consequences on people’s lives. However, science is making great strides in studying the causes and its possible cures. One of the most recent discoveries concerns the role of genome doubling in cancer formation. The genome is the entire genetic heritage of an organism, contained within the cells. A single cell contains approx 2-3 meters of DNA, which must be packed compactly for storage. The solution is there chromatin, a complex of DNA wrapped around proteins called histones. This complex arranges itself into a multilayered organization made up of loops, domains and compartments, known as chromosomes. The organization of chromatin is crucial for the proper functioning of the cell and any abnormality can lead to harmful effects, including the development of cancer. Whole genome doubling (WGD) is an event that occurs in 30% of human cancers. In this case, a cell’s entire set of chromosomes is duplicated, resulting in genomic instability and other mutations that can contribute to cancer formation. New research, published in Nature, has discovered a link between genome doubling and the three-dimensional organization of chromatin. Scientists discovered that WGD can affect the segregation of chromatin structural elements, such as loops, domains and compartments, leading to a disorganization of chromatin organization in the cell. This disorganization, known as “loss of chromatin segregation”, causes a mixing of genetic material that is normally kept separate. This changes the position of genomic regions in three-dimensional space, creating the conditions for the activation of oncogenegenes that contribute to the formation of cancer.

Scientists found that the effects of WGD on chromatin organization are largely independent of chromosomal alterations, meaning that loss of chromatin segregation and chromosomal instability are complementary mechanisms that work together to promote cancer development . This discovery provides a new way of looking at the role of WGD and chromatin organization in cancer formation. In the future, new technologies could help further uncover the role of disorganization of the 3D structure of chromatin in the transformation of a cell into a cancer cell. We are still far from a definitive cure for cancer, but each new discovery brings us one step closer to defeating it.