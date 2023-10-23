genomic profiling and precision medicine for increasingly personalized treatments – breaking latest news

by Health Editorial Staff

Ninth edition of “Stronger than cancer”, an event that takes stock of the most important innovations in the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of tumors that emerged at the annual congress of the European Society of Oncology in Madrid. Live on breaking latest news, 23 October at 6pm

Four million Italians suffer from cancer, but cases are increasing. In 2022, there were almost 400 thousand. At least this is the estimate made by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), published in «Cancer numbers in Italy 2022». Also this year, at the annual congress of the European Society of Oncology (Esmo) in Madrid, Italian research offered scientific studies of great value in the field of oncology.

«Stronger than cancer. Prevention, research and treatment. The value of Italian oncology research in the world“, an event now in its ninth edition, takes stock of the most important innovations in the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of tumors that emerged at Esmo 2023 with four oncologists of international prestige: Fortunato Ciardiello (Policlinico , Univ. of Naples), Giuseppe Curigliano (IEO, Univ. of Milan), Lisa Salvatore (Policlinico Gemelli, Rome), Domenica Lorusso (Univ. Humanitas, Milan). They will talk respectively about genomic tests, triple negative breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and gynecological cancers in particular of the endometrium and cervix. All areas where there are important innovations presented at the Esmo congress.

Three super guests: Rosanna Banfi, fresh from the great success of «Dancing with the Stars» who returns to Stronger Than Cancer after 6 years to talk about her everyday life after her recovery. She also returns to her psychiatrist Claudio Mencacci to talk about how to deal with the psychological side of the patient who has to face the tumor treatment process. Finally with the hematologist Francesco Di Raimondo with whom the relationship between hematology and oncology will be discussed.

The online appointment on the Corriere della Sera website, Monday 23 October from 6pm (#piùfortidelcancro). You can download the booklet with the interviews and find other content by clicking on piufortidelcancro.it.

