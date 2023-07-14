Genomic tests for breast cancer still underused. Patients ask for answers (07/13/2023)

“The tests, which have varying degrees of evidence and obtainable recommendation, measure the level of expression of a group of genes that make it possible to estimate a woman’s risk of experiencing a recurrence after initial surgery,” she explains. Lucia Del Mastro, full professor and director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the San Martino Irccs Polyclinic Hospital, University of Genoa. Among the reasons for the underuse, explains Del Mastro, there is the fact that often the decision is already taken at the time of the histological examination, when it is sufficient to understand whether or not to refer the woman to chemotherapy. «In Liguria, the data for the first 6 months of 2023 saw a doubling of use compared to the previous year, proof of some overcoming of obstacles, but underutilization is confirmed compared to the initial estimates».

Francesco Cognetti, president of the Confederation of Oncologists Cardiologists Hematologists Foce, points the finger at another problem, that of training and awareness of colleagues: «Here we are strongly motivated by the deep knowledge of the problem and by the research and clinical activity, but this is not the case everywhere. Otherwise, certain data cannot be explained, also in the light of the fact that some initial bureaucratic obstacles no longer exist and the Regions have issued the regulations: there are Regions that have performed very well, such as Lombardy with 77% of genomic tests carried out, Lazio with 92% and on the other hand, others with depressing numbers, such as Calabria with 1%, Piedmont, 14%, Sardinia with 26%». Cognetti does not mince words and recalls the obstacle posed by the existence of 21 health systems, in addition to the “loose cannon of differentiated autonomy, with even very strong positions taken, which would end up destroying our universal and supportive healthcare system”. Regarding the inclusion in the Lea, he adds: «Foce’s positive opinion has been received and it is hoped that the final document will be approved by the end of the year».

The tests are included in international guidelines, supported by robust evidence from prospective studies with long follow-ups: «Performing the tests is in everyone’s interest: both for the patient, for whom it is additional information that does not replace the standard path, and for the doctor, since if the test confirms the high risk, the need of chemotherapy despite the toxicity is out of the question,” he says Valentina Guarneri, full professor of medical oncology and director of the school of specialization in medical oncology, of the University of Padua “Often the result is that of an intermediate risk and the decision on what to do must be shared”.

«The inclusion of genomic tests in the Lea would be a crucial step. Currently, extra-regional reimbursement for patients who migrate internally to seek treatment is still problematicgenerally going to the Northern Regions or where there are breast units, where, among other things, there are associations that supervise” he says Corrado Tinterri, director of the Humanitas breast unit and scientific director of Cts Europa Donna Italia. «I believe that making the genomic test operational and accessible in Breast Centers in all Italian Regions, like Lea, could guarantee equality of care for all Italian women who fall ill with breast cancer».

Rosanna D’Antona conclude: «Ignorance and bureaucracy cannot hinder the enjoyment of a right. We are talking about women, not numbers, so for us a 50% underutilization means women who could have avoided chemo without consequences on the prognosis and who did it in vain». The response of clinicians to the appeal of Europa Donna is unanimous: «Your voice, that of patient associations, is stronger than ours, the institutions are more sensitive to your requests».

Photo by Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

