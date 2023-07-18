Genomic tests for breast cancer still underused. Patients ask for answers

The battle of the patients, the response of the clinicians: “We support you, you are more influential”. Already under the reimbursement regime, they are carried out on average in 53% of those entitled to travel, in some regions travel on very low percentages, such as Calabria which is 1%. It is requested that they be included in the minimum levels of assistance, to avoid unnecessary delays

Genomic tests to establish the risk of a recurrence of certain breast cancers are still underutilized. Looking at the actual test prescriptions, the national average is 50%, in the first half of 2023 it rose to 58%, but with very low peaks in some Regions. There are therefore many women who are not given the opportunity to avoid chemotherapy, when they would not derive any benefit from it. The execution of the tests, for some forms of breast cancer, is a right: they are, in fact, provided on a reimbursement basis. The fund allocated by the ministerial decree of 2021 is 20 thousand euros, based on the estimate that 10 thousand women in Italy may need it: of these, half have been used. There are many critical issues at the origin of this situation, as highlighted by Europa Donna Italia, a network of 185 voluntary associations for patients with breast cancer, advocate of a long battle, made up of working tables, mapping of the various breast centres, initiatives towards places of care, towards patients and towards local administrations, for the use of genomic tests and, today, their inclusion in the essential levels of Lea assistance, which would introduce a certain automatism.

The tests are reimbursable for all women with early-stage estrogen receptor positive (ER+) breast cancer, therefore responsive to hormone therapies and negative for HER2. Their inclusion is based on robust evidence relating to the possibility, in some cases, of avoiding chemotherapy after surgery, thus saving patients unnecessary toxicity and unnecessary expenses for the national health system.

What are the reasons behind the failure to realize a right? Mainly bureaucratic issues, critical issues related to the regional implementation of the law, but also lack of awareness among clinicians. For this reason, a lot of work is done to inform women: «It is essential, in fact, that in the case of breast cancer, all women are aware of it and that those who have the characteristics established in the ministerial decree can take advantage of it, which unfortunately does not happen today. But it is a reality that must change: no woman must be forced to give up the genomic test if she falls within the foreseen canons, because she lives in the wrong Region or because the bureaucracy hinders or slows down the assignment »she says Rossana D’Antona, president of Europa Donna, on the occasion of the webinar «Genomic tests: are they really a right for all? Patients ask for answers.

“The tests, which have varying degrees of evidence and obtainable recommendation, measure the level of expression of a group of genes that make it possible to estimate a woman’s risk of experiencing a recurrence after initial surgery,” she explains. Lucia Del Mastro, full professor and director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the San Martino Irccs Polyclinic Hospital, University of Genoa. Among the reasons for the underuse, explains Del Mastro, is the fact that often the decision is already made at the time of the histological examination, when it is sufficient to understand whether or not to refer the woman to chemotherapy. «In Liguria, the data for the first 6 months of 2023 saw a doubling of use compared to the previous year, proof of some overcoming of obstacles, but underutilization is confirmed compared to the initial estimates».

Francesco Cognetti, president of the Confederation of Oncologists Cardiologists Hematologists Foce, points the finger at another problem, that of training and awareness of colleagues: «Here we are strongly motivated by the deep knowledge of the problem and by the research and clinical activity, but this is not the case everywhere. Otherwise, certain data cannot be explained, also in the light of the fact that some initial bureaucratic obstacles no longer exist and the Regions have issued the regulations: there are Regions that have performed very well, such as Lombardy with 77% of genomic tests carried out, Lazio with 92% and on the other hand, others with depressing numbers, such as Calabria with 1%, Piedmont, 14%, Sardinia with 26%». Cognetti does not mince words and recalls the obstacle posed by the existence of 21 health systems, in addition to the “loose cannon of differentiated autonomy, with even very strong positions taken, which would end up destroying our universal and supportive healthcare system”. Regarding the inclusion in the Lea, he adds: «Foce’s positive opinion has been received and it is hoped that the final document will be approved by the end of the year».

The tests are included in international guidelines, supported by robust evidence from prospective studies with long follow-ups: «Performing the tests is in everyone’s interest: both for the patient, for whom it is additional information that does not replace the standard path, and for the doctor, since if the test confirms the high risk, the need of chemotherapy despite the toxicity is out of the question,” he says Valentina Guarneri, full professor of medical oncology and director of the school of specialization in medical oncology, of the University of Padua “Often the result is that of an intermediate risk and the decision on what to do must be shared”.

«The inclusion of genomic tests in the Lea would be a crucial step. Currently, extra-regional reimbursement for patients who migrate internally to seek treatment is still problematicgenerally going to the Northern Regions or where there are breast units, where, among other things, there are associations that supervise” he says Corrado Tinterri, director of the Humanitas breast unit and scientific director of Cts Europa Donna Italia. «I believe that making the genomic test operational and accessible in Breast Centers in all Italian Regions, like Lea, could guarantee equality of care for all Italian women who fall ill with breast cancer».

Rosanna D’Antona conclude: «Ignorance and bureaucracy cannot hinder the enjoyment of a right. We are talking about women, not numbers, so for us a 50% underutilization means women who could have avoided chemo without consequences on the prognosis and who did it in vain». The response of clinicians to the appeal of Europa Donna is unanimous: «Your voice, that of patient associations, is stronger than ours, the institutions are more sensitive to your requests».

Photo by Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash

