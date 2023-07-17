Genotoxic Substance Found in Supermarket Personal Hygiene Products and Sunscreens Raises Health Concerns

“Genotoxic Substance Found in Supermarket Hygiene Products and Sunscreens Raises Health Concerns”

Italy’s consumer health protection alert system, Rapex, recently raised an alarm regarding the presence of a genotoxic substance in certain personal hygiene products and sunscreens sold in supermarkets. The report, submitted on July 12, 2023, singled out a synthetic floral fragrance as the specific substance triggering the alert, namely 2-(4-tert-butylbenzyl)propionaldehyde. This substance is known to be dangerous for pregnant individuals.

In response, European authorities have mandated a ban on the marketing of products containing this genotoxic substance. The ban is based on the EU Regulation 2021/1902 of the Commission, updated on October 20, 2021. The regulation classifies substances as carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic for reproduction, and the newly added substance is 2-(4-tert-butylbenzyl)propionaldehyde. The International Nomenclature for Cosmetic Ingredients (INCI) name for this substance is Buthylfenil Methylpropional (Lilial).

Despite the ban, some of these products are still present on the shelves in Italy. Currently, there are at least three products sold in Italy and potentially elsewhere that contain the genotoxic substance. These products include a sunscreen, a shampoo, and a body lotion.

The sunscreen product identified is Bilbao’s Face & Body Sunscreen, with the batch number 0359B01 and barcode 8002410022650. It is sold in a 75ml plastic tube and produced in Italy by L.MANETTI-H.ROBERTS & C.

The second product is a shampoo shower gel called Vetyver by Malice, with the barcode 8003510007035. The alarm regarding this product was raised in Malta, but it is produced in Italy.

The third product is a body lotion from Nivea, with the barcode 4005808710447. The product was reported in Hungary, and production takes place in Germany.

It is crucial to note that consumers should be vigilant when purchasing products and traveling abroad, as there may be additional products withdrawn in Europe due to the presence of the reported genotoxic substance.

The risks associated with the use of this genotoxic substance primarily affect pregnant individuals. The Regulation (EU) 2021/1902 of the Commission, effective from March 1, 2022, prohibits the marketing of cosmetics containing 2-(4-tert-butylbenzyl)propionaldehyde, also known as Buthylfenil Methylpropional (Lilial), according to its INCI name. This synthetic fragrance, characterized by a floral scent reminiscent of lily of the valley, cyclamen, and lilac, has been re-evaluated by the Scientific Committee for Consumer Safety of the European Commission (SCCS). The committee concluded that its genotoxicity cannot be excluded.

Apart from the potential harm to fertility, studies suggest that the genotoxic substance may pose risks during fetal development. Another common reason for the product withdrawal is the possibility of skin sensitization.

Consumers are advised to be cautious and informed when purchasing these products to ensure their safety and well-being.

