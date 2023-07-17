“Gentle” intermittent fasting without stress for the body and social life – breaking latest news

by Eliana Liotta

The Smart Tips column by Eliana Liotta | The 12:12 model improves metabolism and does not create malnutrition problems, meets social needs and does not put the body under pressure

Intermittent fasting is the secular totem in the new food confessions, with all the risks of fashions that become religion. But there is a sensible and soft way to practice it. Without sacrifices and without skipping any lunch. Without forced abstinence or reckless observances. Just extend the natural nocturnal fast by a few hours: don’t dine late and avoid eating as soon as you wake up. For example, last meal ending at 9pm and an empty stomach for 12 hours, postponing breakfast until 9am. Many studies promote this 12:12 model, because it can improve metabolism and generally doesn’t cause problems.

Yes to dinner

There is also a social advantage: dinners with friends are safeguarded. One of the limits of the dietary restriction in which you eat within an eight-hour window, with the last meal before 4-5pm, is the abolition of a space for conviviality with partners, children and friends. Well-being does not only depend on the mechanisms of the body, it is also mental and convivial.

Yes for breakfast and lunch

On the other hand, diets in which one eats dinner but never eats during the day risk having repercussions on the hormonal balance: for a girl or woman of childbearing age, skipping daytime meals for more than a month can even inhibit the period. In the 12:12 fast, breakfast is only postponed and lunch is regular.

No to crazy diets

The danger of thoughtless abstinence from food is malnutrition. In times of famine, our body can draw energy from adipocytes, but it also needs other nutrients, from vitamins to fatty acids, for which there are no stocks. This is one of the reasons why fasting should not be followed by children, the elderly, pregnant women and never, without strict clinical supervision, by anyone suffering from any specific pathology.

The tumor study

An interesting fact comes from a survey on a group of about 2400 US women (who participated in the WHEL study): prolonging night fasting (12:12 or 12:14) has been shown to reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence .

* The review is by Lucilla Titta, coordinator of the Smartfood program at the IEO-European Institute of Oncology.

