Gentle means & trick with freezer

A fashion horror for some, probably the most comfortable shoes for the summer for others: The Birkenstock sandals divide opinions without question, but it cannot be denied that they actually fit comfortably and do not cause foot pain even on longer distances and what is more, they really do exist now modern models. So if you are a fan of summer sandals, you probably wear them all the time, which sooner or later raises the question: How can you clean Birkenstocks without leather shampoo and get rid of odors and dirt? You will find out soon!

Birkenstocks clean in the washing machine

Some types of shoes can actually be put in the washing machine and that of course makes cleaning the shoes a lot easier. But what about this natural material, namely cork? Does it tolerate this procedure and can Birkenstock be washed using the machine?

In general, putting Birkenstocks in the washing machine is not a good idea. Even at low temperatures and a gentle wash or shoe net, the glue would quickly come off. Too much water is also not good for the cork, especially in combination with detergent. So if you want to enjoy your environmentally friendly sandals for a long time, treat them with the same means. How to clean Birkenstock with home remedies?

Get rid of odors and dirt with simple means

Whether the footbed and straps are made of leather or the cork on the sides, you can clean the entire shoe with home remedies without hesitation if you use the right products. Of course, these should not be aggressive, but rather have a gentle effect and ideally even remove the smell of sweaty feet and other causes that have developed over time. The following tricks have proven themselves.

Tartar baking powder in combination with lemon juice

Both means for cleaning the sandals complement each other. While lemon juice can also penetrate pores and loosen dirt and stains, cream of tartar ensures that even more stubborn dirt that the lemon couldn’t get rid of. All you have to do is make a paste of both ingredients and then use that to clean the Birkenstocks by rubbing them in, like so:

Mix the juice of one lemon with cream of tartar in a 1:1 ratio. So that means that you mix, for example, a tablespoon of lemon juice with a tablespoon of cream of tartar. It is best to test the resulting paste on an inconspicuous area first, because in rare cases the acid in the lemon can discolour the material. Especially with light colors you should avoid this home remedy and prefer to use another. If the cleaning agent does not seem to cause any damage, take a clean cloth, scoop up some of the paste and spread it over the shoe. Work in gentle, circular motions. Caution is required, especially with the more sensitive leather surfaces. Periodically check the cloth you use to clean Birkenstock shoes. Once it’s dirty, wash it out to avoid spreading the dirt on the shoe. Once you’re done cleaning, blot away any excess moisture with a dry, clean towel as best you can. Place the damp shoes or sandals in a dry, airy place out of direct sunlight until they are completely dry. Leather elements should now be treated with suitable care products. Then let it dry well again. You can also impregnate Birkenstock to make the surfaces more resistant to dirt.

Birkenstocks clean without leather shampoo with toothpaste

You can also clean Birkenstock with toothpaste. As you can probably guess, it’s the abrasive properties, which also clean our teeth, that help clean leather and cork surfaces. However, this variant is more suitable for white colors.

Take a cloth or sponge. Apply a little toothpaste and spread it on the dirty surfaces – also inside. Rub gently until dirt is visible on the cloth/sponge. Finally, wipe all surfaces with a dry cloth. Allow the sandals to air dry away from direct sun. Leather and cork can be cared for with suitable products and let the material dry again.

Linseed oil and vinegar for cork care

You can also easily and successfully clean the Birkenstock leather insole with a simple product made from vinegar and linseed oil. The former loosens the dirt, while the oil has a caring effect. It is best not to use linseed oil on material that is too light, as it can lead to discolouration.

Mix the two ingredients together in equal parts (e.g. 1 tablespoon vinegar and 1 tablespoon flaxseed oil). Put a small amount of the mixture on a cloth or sponge. Apply the agent evenly and in a circular motion to clean the Birkenstock sandals. You can finish cleaning when the dirt is visible on the cloth. Take a clean cloth and wipe away any remaining product from the surfaces. Leave the shoes to dry in a dry place out of direct sunlight. Apply leather conditioner and let it dry again.

Bonus trick: freezer against stench

If your Birkenstock shoes stink, baking soda and baking soda, but also vinegar, for example, will neutralize the odor. But there is another trick you can use to remove odors from otherwise clean Birkenstocks without going through a full cleaning routine. Put them in a bag and then in the freezer. Yes, really! You can take them out again after 12 to 24 hours. During this time, the cold kills the bacteria responsible for the odor.

The trick also works for T-shirts and Co.

