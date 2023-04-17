Georgia, inmate Lashawn Thompson found dead eaten by bed bugs in prison – breaking latest news

An inmate has been ‘eaten alive’ by insects and bed bugs in a US prison. This was reported by Michael Harper, the family’s lawyer Lashawn Thompsonthe 35-year-old African American man found dead in his prison cell Fulton County in Atalantain Georgia.

Thompson died in September, after three months in prison, and the photos provided by the family’s lawyer – write the American media – show a cell in deplorable condition and body images of the 35-year-old man with his face and torso covered in insects.

Had been arrested last June, for a fight, and he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, Harper said again, stressing that he was “physically healthy when he entered prison: there is no excuse for leaving a mentally ill prisoner in a prison, left to die”. “They did nothing to help him – continues the lawyer – They found him dead in his cell, lying there, infested with bedbugs and lice. And that’s what killed him.” Thompson’s brother Brad McCae said the victim’s family were horrified to see the images.

"It's absolutely awful, there couldn't even be animals in that cell, and they basically abandoned him there," continued Harper. «They were supposed to transfer Thompson to the medical observation unit but this never happened», added the lawyer showing the coroner's report which speaks of «severe bed bug infestation». "It's no secret that the decrepit condition of the current facility pays off incredibly difficult to meet the objective of providing a healthy, clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all prisoners and staff » admits the sheriff's office, which underlines that this is one of the many cases that highlights «the in dire need of a modernized and expanded psychiatric ward». The same sheriff's office has already announced that he has started a 'inquiry into the circumstances of Thompson's death and, once completed, a review will be requested from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations "to determine whether any prosecutions».