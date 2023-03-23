news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 23 – Neapolitan pizza, in the most cooked part and therefore on the edge, is safe, it is not carcinogenic and therefore not harmful to health. This is what emerged during the conference ‘Neapolitan pizza between tradition and innovation’, underway at the Accademia dei Georgofili in Florence.



“Neapolitan pizza is safe, it doesn’t cause problems in the part we define as the most ‘burnt’ – said Mauro Moresi of the Georgofili Academy -. This is because the quantity of acrylamide in the product and in the edge, i.e. the part most exposed to high temperatures , is low: this is demonstrated by the research groups of the University of Naples and Tuscia. The reason is linked to the cooking time of the pizza in the wood oven, which is very low, generally around 90 seconds. So we can say with certainty that Neapolitan pizza is safe”.



“We carried out these studies together with other colleagues but then on the dexterity and reproducibility of the samples we had the collaboration of Enzo Coccia, one of the most famous Italian pizza makers, who came for several weeks to prepare the samples – specified Paolo Masi, professor of the Federico II University of Naples -. Studies show that the surface area of ​​the pizza that burns is less than 3% on the quantity of weight and not per unit of surface area. So we can eat pizza safely”. (HANDLE).

