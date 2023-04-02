“Obesity and diabetes were the pandemic before the COVID-19 pandemic. They are a huge problem and are expected to only get worse.” This is the statement of Robert Doyle, PhD, who together with his colleague Dr. Christian Roth of Syracuse University have studied a new category of anti-obesity drug but with a difference from the previous ones. Imagine being frankly obese and getting the benefits of gastric bypass surgery without going under the knife. This a new class of compounds could do just that. In laboratory animals, these potential treatments dramatically reduce weight and lower blood sugar. The injectable compounds also avoid the side effects of nausea and vomiting that are common with current weight loss and diabetes medications. Now, scientists report that the new treatment not only reduces food consumption but also speeds up calorie burn.

Gastric bypass and related procedures, known collectively as bariatric surgery, offer a solution, often resulting in lasting weight loss and even diabetes remission. But these operations carry risks, are not suitable for everyone and are not affordable for many of the hundreds of millions of people around the world who are obese or diabetic. Alternatively, they could address their metabolic problems with a drug that replicates the long-term benefits of surgery. These benefits are linked to a post-surgery change in the intestinal secretion levels of certain hormones, including glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and peptide YY (PYY), which signal fullness, curb appetite and normalize blood sugar. Current drugs that aim to replicate this effect primarily activate cell receptors for GLP-1 in the pancreas and brain.

This approach has shown great success in weight reduction and the treatment of type 2 diabetes, attracting many social media posts from celebrities in recent months. But many people cannot tolerate the side effects of medications. Within a year, on average 80% of people who start taking these drugs stop taking them. To address this drawback, various researchers have designed other treatments that interact with more than one type of gut hormone receptor. For example, Doyle’s team created a peptide that activates two PYY receptors in addition to the GLP-1 receptor. Dubbed GEP44, this compound made obese rats eat up to 80 percent less than they normally would. At the end of a 16-day study, they lost an average of 12% of their weight, more than three times the amount lost by liraglutide-treated rats.

In contrast to liraglutide (a drug that activates only the GLP-1 receptor and approved for the treatment of obesity), tests with GEP44 in rats and shrews (a mammal that, unlike rats, are capable of vomiting) did not revealed signs of nausea or vomiting, likely because activating multiple receptors can nullify the intracellular signaling pathway that drives those symptoms. In their latest findings, the team is now reporting that the weight loss caused by GEP44 can be traced not only to decreased eating but also to increased energy expenditure, which can take the form of increased movement, heart rate or body temperature. GEP44 has a half-life in the body of only about an hour, but Doyle’s group just engineered a peptide with a much longer half-life. This means that it may only be injected once or twice a week rather than several times a day.

Researchers are now reporting that rats treated with this next-generation compound retain their new, leaner physique even after the treatment ends, which is often not the case with currently approved drugs. But weight loss isn’t the only benefit of biopeptides. They also lower blood sugar by drawing glucose into muscle tissue, where it can be used for fuel, and by converting some cells in the pancreas into insulin-producing cells, helping to replace those damaged by diabetes. And there’s yet another benefit: Doyle and Heath Schmidt, PhD, of the University of Pennsylvania recently reported that GEP44 reduces the craving for opioids like fentanyl in rats. If it works in humans, too, Doyle says, it could help addicts stop taking illicit drugs or fend off a relapse. The researchers have filed for patents on their compounds and plan to test their peptides in primates.

They will also study how the treatments change gene expression and rewire the brain, and what that might mean for these compounds, as well as other types of drugs. The researchers originally began their research in 2017 and presented their latest data at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Spring Meeting held March 26-29.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

