Glen Schofield, director of The Callisto Protocol and CEO of Striking Distance, posted a follow-up tweet apologizing and commenting on the developer’s previous, now-deleted tweet that appeared to talk about crunch at his studio culture.

The deleted tweet (but can be found below, according to Ian Walker) said:“I only talk about games during the event. We work 6-7 days a week and no one is forcing us. Tired, exhausted, Covid, but we are working. Bugs, glitches, performance fixes. 1 Last via audio. 12-15 Hours. This is the game. Hard work. Lunch, dinner work. U do it because you are you.

After this tweet, Schofield found himself in a bit of hot water, after which he posted another tweet reflecting on previous comments, saying:

“Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about the people I work with. Earlier, I tweeted that I am very proud of the hard work and time invested by the team. It was wrong. We value passion and creativity over working long hours. I’m sorry the team was in this situation.

Callisto Accord is slated to arrive on December 2, 2022, and to learn more about the game, you can find our interview with Schofield at Gamescom Cologne below.