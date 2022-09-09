news-txt”>

Queen Elizabeth “represents the best testimony of strength and resilience in old age, that is, the ability to adapt and overcome adversities that can severely affect anyone’s life”. This was stated by the president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg) Francesco Landi.

“He has accompanied and spanned two centuries – he adds – he lived through the Second World War, the Cold War, the terrorism of the IRA, with tragic and hard personal experiences.

The life of Elizabeth II was crossed by crises, difficulties and real scandals, which she was able to face, always giving proof of solidity and firmness “.

“Thanks to well-being and medical advances, to the overall improvement of the quality of life – continues President Sigg – more and more often the elderly well over eighty years old, are present in the circuit of sociality, culture and even politics. of gerontocracy in power but of the demonstration that even very old people are an ideal and practical resource whose value we do not really realize today. In its longevity, with its political and personal history, Elizabeth II makes us fully understand how to have an active life can allow an old age, not only healthy but also successful “.