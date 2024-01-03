Gerlach promotes protection of children from climate change-related health risks – Bavaria’s Minister of Health and Prevention: Children are also particularly affected by the health effects of climate change

Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 11:15 a.m

Bavaria’s Health and Prevention Minister Judith Gerlach promotes the protection of children’s health in the wake of climate change. On the occasion of the start of the project “Assistance with climate adaptation measures in child day care facilities and special education day care centers – CAMEL” on January 1, 2024, the minister emphasized on Wednesday: “Climate change is already having a noticeable impact on the health of people in Bavaria. In the future, this will continue to increase, for example due to an increasing number of heat waves. Children are particularly affected, as their health is particularly affected by climatic changes.”

Gerlach added: “In order to protect children in particular, we launched the ‘CAMEL’ project on January 1st. In this way, we offer day care facilities and special education centers important assistance on how we can best protect the little ones from the health risks caused by climate change.”

The minister explained: “The aim is to give priority to training the educational staff in daycare centers and special education daycare centers in climate adaptation measures and thus, in their work and duty of care, to reduce the climate change-related health effects on the children entrusted to them. The educational staff should then have enough knowledge in the areas of heat and UV protection to be able to initiate suitable measures for this particularly vulnerable target group.”

Gerlach emphasized: “We must arm ourselves against the health threats posed by climate change and raise awareness of the problem. With the ‘CAMEL’ project we are taking an important step and practicing prevention in the best sense of the word.”

As part of the project, interviews will be carried out with educational staff regarding knowledge about the need for climate adaptation and prevention measures as well as relevant but not yet available information on the topic of health protection in climate change. This information should be summarized in an online training course.

The content of the training should be summarized as FAQs and a brochure and made available free of charge to anyone interested. In addition, large facility owners should also be informed about sensible and easy-to-implement measures in their facilities in an online event. In addition, both the educational staff and the daycare providers should be informed about the training materials and made aware of the topic in the form of a symposium with specialist lectures.

The project runs from January 1st, 2024 to December 31st, 2025 and is funded with around 210,000 euros. It is implemented by the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety.

