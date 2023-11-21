German Aidshilfe leaves X (formerly Twitter)

Monday, November 20, 2023, 2:43 p.m

Berlin – X gives space to hate and disinformation and promotes misanthropy. Deutsche Aidshilfe is therefore switching to the new Bluesky platform.

Deutsche Aidshilfe (DAH) is now ceasing its activities on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The @Aidshilfe_de profile will be deleted at the turn of the year. The DAH follows the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency and other organizations such as the Federal Trans* Association and the Lesbian Ring.

Deutsche Aidshilfe is reacting to the increase in false and disinformation as well as misanthropic content on X. Queer and transphobia, racism, anti-Semitism and misogyny are spreading unhindered. Hate messages and comments are becoming more frequent and powerful. The network no longer offers a safe framework for the communities that our work appeals to and that support it.

There is a system to this development: The new Twitter owner Elon Musk has radically scaled back measures to prevent misinformation and hate messages. He has drastically reduced staff for fact checks and monitoring, weakened the reporting function for hate and fake news and at the same time brought back thousands of rightly blocked users. Violations of netiquette are rarely prevented or punished. Musk has also spread transphobic and anti-Semitic content himself and shared an election call for the AfD. In doing so, he opposes an open and solidarity-based society.

Sylvia Urban from the board of the German Aids Aid says:

“Activities on a platform that gives space to and even promotes misanthropy are not compatible with our self-image. We draw conclusions and hope that many other organizations and individuals do the same. Together we can make it clear: hate messages and misinformation are not acceptable. That’s why we say: Please follow us!”

In the future, Deutsche Aidshilfe will maintain information and exchange with experts, communities and interested parties in the new Bluesky network under the account name @deutscheaidshilfe instead of on She is also active on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

Share this: Facebook

X

