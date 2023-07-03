Home » German Bodybuilder Joe Lindner Dies at Age 30 in Thailand from an Aneurysm: Understanding Symptoms and Causes of the Disease
Health

German Bodybuilder Joe Lindner Dies at Age 30 in Thailand from an Aneurysm: Understanding Symptoms and Causes of the Disease

by admin
German Bodybuilder Joe Lindner Dies at Age 30 in Thailand from an Aneurysm: Understanding Symptoms and Causes of the Disease

German bodybuilder Joe Lindner dies at the age of 30 in Thailand of an aneurysm. Everything you need to know about the disease: symptoms and causes

Of Marianna Pleasant Published on 3 July 2023

Mourning in the world of bodybuilding: he dies of an aneurysm the German bodybuilder Joe Lindner. With over eight and a half million followers on Instagram, the thirty-year-old who died on Friday 30 June had been living in Thailand for some time together with his partner, also a social icon in the fitness world.

Aneurysm, what it is and what are the symptoms

An aneurysm is one dilatation of the wall of an artery, of a vein or of the heart, produced by a weakening linked to a trauma or a pathological alteration. The associated symptoms to an aneurysm they are scarce and the diagnosis is often accidental.

Treatment and prognosis vary with the location and size of the aneurysm: some people are more susceptible to developing these abnormal dilations, therefore the best strategy is to identify those at risk and implement preventive measures.

Aneurysm, what are the causes

Although all the factors that cause a weakening of the blood vessel walls can be responsible for it, the most frequent causes that promote the formation of an aneurysm are the atherosclerosis and the hypertension.

To these are added: congenital weakness of the muscular layer of the arterial wall, destruction of the elastic (or muscular) component of the medium layer, genetic predisposition, production of modified collagen unable to tolerate pressure or degenerative insults (Marfan syndrome), altered balance between metalloproteases and their inhibitors, trauma to blood vessels (insertion of prostheses, thoracic trauma, post-infarction lacerations, etc.) and vascular diseases (atherosclerosis, vasculitis, syphilis, etc.).

You may also like

The Increasing Demand for Health Sciences Degrees in...

Inter, only Lukaku: the all-in is ready for...

The Inadequacies of NHS Services: Putting Citizens at...

1,000 days of apps on prescription – Better...

Rare diseases, a new drug for the syndrome...

Holistic and very concrete – what sustainability in...

Addictions, funds frozen since November: communities call back...

It’s not just the caffeine

Mental health while “pandeming”: how deep was the...

“Prize of the German Liver Foundation” for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy