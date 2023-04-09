Patients rightly expect that they will be well and safely cared for – we promote this with legal quality specifications. At the same time, we need a good error culture. Hospitals are therefore obliged to evaluate complaints from patients and to work through risks and errors in treatment. This is the only way to eliminate sources of error. We are also strengthening patient safety in Germany with the Patient Rights Act, the hygiene promotion program for hospitals and the introduction of a medication plan, supported by the “Patient Safety Action Alliance”. resistance to antibiotics. Because no state can tackle this task alone. I am therefore pleased that so many colleagues and experts have accepted the joint invitation of my British colleague Jeremy Hunt and myself. Our goal is to further advance patient safety through international exchange .