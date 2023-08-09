Home » German Bundestag – AfD asks about cold deaths and heat protection plan
German Bundestag – AfD asks about cold deaths and heat protection plan

Berlin: (hib/BAL) The AfD parliamentary group wants to know from the federal government where publications by the Federal Center for Health Education about information and behavioral recommendations on cold-related health and life hazards can be found. In a small question (20/7925), MEPs also asked for data on heat and cold-related deaths in Germany between 1983 and 2022.

In addition, it is asked what room temperatures prevailed in the winters and summers of 2022 and 2023 in the sick rooms of acute care hospitals and the residents’ rooms in nursing facilities in Germany. The extent to which binding minimum and maximum temperatures should be specified there is also a topic of the small question.

